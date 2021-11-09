Zach Carter, Dameon Pierce React to Florida Gators Coaching Changes

Photo: Zach Carter; Credit: Zach Goodall

Football is a business.

Florida Gators defensive end Zachary Carter made that clear on Monday, addressing UF's firing of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy. Carter has spent four of his five years at Florida under Grantham's mentorship and had grown to know the coach well.

"Obviously, you know, it’s a tough, tough situation; never easy to do stuff like that, but I feel like Coach Mullen had to make the best decision for this program and I want to thank Coach Grantham for everything he’s done of us," Carter said. "As a player, on and off the field, I appreciate everything he’s done.”

While it was an emotional experience for Carter and his teammates to lose their coordinator, Carter understood that changes needed to be made - not specifically mentioning from a personnel standpoint, but in order for Florida to return to playing to the Gator Standard.

And from head coach Dan Mullen's perspective, that meant a staff shakeup was necessary.

"Things are emotional. Yeah, we're football players. We have to be tough guys a lot of the time, but we have emotions," Carter explained. " I know this is a business, that's how college football is, but you definitely build relationships throughout this process, and it can be emotional sometimes."

Whole losing a coach is never easy, Carter is excited to see two defensive assistants step into larger roles to fill the void left by Grantham's departure: Linebackers Christian Robinson is taking over defensive coordinator/play-calling duties while special assistant to Mullen, Paul Pasqualoni, is stepping in as the team's outside linebackers coach.

"I’ve known coach Robinson for a long time. He was recruiting me when I was getting recruited by Ole Miss back in my recruiting process," Carter noted. I’ve seen him keep excelling as a coach and he’s a great guy, a great person to be around and I’m excited for this opportunity for him.

"It's been a pleasure to be around coach [Pasqualoni]," Carter continued.

"I know he has so much football experience, man. He's been doing this a long time. And any time he comes to talk to me I always soak up whatever he's telling me, knowledge of the game, because I know he knows what he's talking about.

"I know a guy like that, being around, especially being in the outside linebacker room, I feel like he's only going to continue to help those guys grow and give them the knowledge that they need."

On the opposite side of the ball, running back Dameon Pierce lost his run-game coordinator and the developer of the offensive line blocking for him by Hevesy's firing. Like Carter, Pierce was passionate in his response to the moves and believes he will need to step up as a leader as Florida's offense is now without one of its key voices.

“Of course it’s difficult. It’s like losing a best friend, bro," Pierce described the situation. "You build a relationship with some of those guys ever since they’ve been here, upwards of four years. Some guys had [a] brief time with him, but I’m sure he impacted a lot of guys nonetheless and they’re sad to see him leave.”

The offensive line will now be coached by graduate assistant Michael Sollenne, who will be guided by Mullen as the head coach coordinates the Gators' offense.

As Carter said, Pierce does not believe Florida is playing up to its standard at this time. With two coaches now out of the picture, Pierce is attempting to send a positive message to his teammates as an elder statesman that a brighter future lies ahead and to enjoy football for the love of the game while they can play it.

"We need a lot of guys to have the right attitude going forward. Even though we can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel right now - we’re still trying to figure things out on our end - the best thing we can do is just put our head down, work hard and focus on us and try to get close as a team," Pierce said.

"It’s stormy times right now. The sun will shine again, you know?" Pierce pondered. “It just comes down to your love for the game of football. I’m a guy who loves football, so any chance I get to put these pads on I’m going to try and make the most of it."

