Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Search

Florida Gators' Zachary Carter Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Zachary Carter is the fourth Florida Gator featured on an award watch list this preseason.
Author:
Publish date:

A current Florida Gator is up for an award named after a legendary Florida Gator of the past: Defensive lineman Zachary Carter has been placed on the Danny Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach announced Thursday.

A full description of the award can be found below.

Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Famer, former NFL quarterback, and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel, whose life mission is to inspire greater service in the world. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the Gators’ first National Football Championship as the team’s star quarterback. The 1996 Heisman Trophy winner set 17 NCAA and Florida records and won a myriad of other awards including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and The William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the nation’s top scholar-athlete. As a nationally recognized humanitarian, Wuerffel inspires leaders to use their influence to make a positive impact.

Carter emerged as a starter for the Gators this past season and made his mark as Florida's most consistent defensive lineman, accumulating 35 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and two batted passes. 

Carter joins cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Ventrell Miller, and kicker Jace Christmann as Gators featured on award watch lists this preseason. Carter and Miller both represented UF at SEC Media Days earlier this month alongside head coach Dan Mullen.

The winner of the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on December 9 and awarded the honor officially in February 2022.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_15015837_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Gators' Zachary Carter Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Emory Jones
Football

2021 Florida Gators Season, Emory Jones Heisman Odds Revealed

223528051_240179647942290_4349016278529845326_n (1)
Football

New Gators Kicker Jace Christmann Placed on Award Watch List

208361195_367659268361817_3534734793658950002_n (1)
Recruiting

Scouting Report: Gators 2023 TE Commit Mac Markway

Mac Markway
Recruiting

TE Mac Markway Commits to Florida Gators

USATSI_13431871_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Gators Officially Schedule Three Games Against UCF

USATSI_16424122_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators LB Ventrell Miller Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Kaiir Elam UAA
Football

Gators CB Kaiir Elam Named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List