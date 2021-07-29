Gators' Zachary Carter Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Zachary Carter is the fourth Florida Gator featured on an award watch list this preseason.

A current Florida Gator is up for an award named after a legendary Florida Gator of the past: Defensive lineman Zachary Carter has been placed on the Danny Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach announced Thursday.

A full description of the award can be found below.

Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others. The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Famer, former NFL quarterback, and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel, whose life mission is to inspire greater service in the world. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the Gators’ first National Football Championship as the team’s star quarterback. The 1996 Heisman Trophy winner set 17 NCAA and Florida records and won a myriad of other awards including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and The William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the nation’s top scholar-athlete. As a nationally recognized humanitarian, Wuerffel inspires leaders to use their influence to make a positive impact.

Carter emerged as a starter for the Gators this past season and made his mark as Florida's most consistent defensive lineman, accumulating 35 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and two batted passes.

Carter joins cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Ventrell Miller, and kicker Jace Christmann as Gators featured on award watch lists this preseason. Carter and Miller both represented UF at SEC Media Days earlier this month alongside head coach Dan Mullen.

The winner of the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on December 9 and awarded the honor officially in February 2022.

