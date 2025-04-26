Florida LB Shemar James Selected by Cowboys Fifth Round of NFL Draft
In the Fifth Round with the 152nd overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James has been selected by the Dallas Cowboys
James played in all 13 games last season, finishing second on the team in tackles with64 total stops while picking up two sacks.
According to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, James’ athletic tools will help him be a capable special-teams contributor and backup linebacker in the NFL.
“He has some twitch in his movement and does a nice job of working past blocks” said Reid. “James is athletic in space and can play special teams”
At the 2025 NFL Combine, James measured in at 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds. During the testing portion, he ran a 4.69 40-yard-dash and jumped 32 inches.
Throughout his entire career at Florida, James totaled 166 tackles, five sacks and 11.5 tackles-for-loss.
The best game of his Gators career came during last season’s 27-16 upset win over No. 22 LSU. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after making a career-high 11 tackles to go along with two sacks.
James made an immediate impact upon arriving in Gainesville. The former five-star recruit was Freshman All-SEC selection in 2022, after finishing the season with 47 tackles, two sacks and and two tackles-for-loss.
As a recruit, he was the No. 1 linebacker in the country according to Rivals, choosing Florida over schools like Alabama and Georgia.
James is the fourth Gator selected in the draft behind Chimere Dike (Titans), Cam Jackson (Panthers) and Jason Marshall Jr. (Dolphins).