Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Punter Tommy Townsend Accepts Shrine Bowl Invitation

Zach Goodall

Punters are people (and NFL Draft prospects), too

Florida Gators punter Tommy Townsend has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, FL, where he will showcase his talents to NFL scouting personnel in practices and an all-star game on January 18th.

Townsend joins Florida wide receivers Josh Hammond and Freddie Swain as Gators to accept invitations to the event. Van Jefferson had as well a couple of weeks ago, but recently received a promotion to the 2020 Senior Bowl with running back Lamical Perine and defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga.

A semifinalist for the 2019-20 Ray Guy Award for the best punter in college football, Townsend is sure to get looks from NFL teams, albeit the likelihood of punters getting drafted is always slim. However, Townsend has the league in his bloodstream as his brother, former Gators punter Johnny, was a fifth round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.

Townsend averaged a flat 45 yards per punt during his two year starting career at Florida, posting 91 punts and a career-long punt of 71 yards against both Georgia in 2018 and Missouri in 2019. With 54 of his 91 career punts pinned inside the 20 yard line and a career hang-time average of 4.18 seconds, and considering only 22% of Townsend's punts have been fielded for a return (per Pro Football Focus), he's going to find a home at the next level.

And that home might view Townsend as a weapon. Sparingly, Townsend's legs have been used as a runner on top of punting at Florida, on fakes. Townsend has ran the ball on fake punts at Florida four times, gaining 23 yards and converting two first downs.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: UF Student Tickets Already Sold Out For Orange Bowl

GrahamMarsh_

The student package deal for students for the Orange Bowl is already sold out.

No, Dan Mullen Won't Leave Florida for the Dallas Cowboys

Zach Goodall

It's all based on a hypothetical. Let's leave it at that.

Florida's Pass Rush Blew Expectations Out of the Water in 2019

Zach Goodall

The Gators didn't know what they had in their pass rush entering 2019. Exiting the year, Florida has one of the best in the nation.

Three Ideal NFL Teams For Florida Cornerback C.J. Henderson

Graham Marsh

With cornerback CJ Henderson declaring for the NFL Draft and electing not to play in the bowl game, we can now officially look at his future in the pros.

The Importance of National Coaching Changes and Florida Recruiting

Brian Smith

Beyond the on-field perspective, one coaching change can create a trickle-down effect on recruiting across the nation. And it will certainly affect the Gators.

Interview: Florida Commit Issiah Walker Provides a Self-Scouting Report

Zach Goodall

In a unique interview, Gators offensive tackle commit Issiah Walker breaks down his own film to provide a self-scouting report before he signs with Florida.

Gators' Pitts, Greenard, Henderson Named to Coaches All-SEC First Team

Zach Goodall

After a successful 2019 campaign, several Gators are getting their names slapped on conference honors.

Tuesday’s Take: The Gap Between Florida and Georgia Is Closing, Thanks to Coaching.

GrahamMarsh_

Florida and Georgia are getting closer by the year.

Bowl Game Tie-Ins Need to be Done Away With

Ainslie Lee

There are more deserving teams that should be facing Florida in the 2019 Orange Bowl, simply put.

Three Gators Named to 2019 AP All-SEC Team

Zach Goodall

Kyle Pitts and Jonathan Greenard have been named to the first team, while David Reese received second team honors.