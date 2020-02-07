AllGators
Florida Schedules Home-and-Home With California in 2026-27

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have added another Pac-12 opponent to their list of future home-and-home series.

Florida has announced that the Gators will face the University of California Golden Bears in a home-and-home from 2026-27.

The Gators will host the Bears first on September 19th, 2026, and will travel to Berkley, CA, for a rematch on September 4th, 2027.

Florida holds a 2-0 record over California, with two previous contests in 1974 and 1980.

California joins Utah, Colorado, and Texas as programs to schedule a home-and-home with Florida in the 2020s, as athletic director Scott Stricklin and head coach Dan Mullen have preached the importance of a tough schedule in the past.

Last October, Stricklin called for Power 5 athletic directors to ring his line for a future home and home series.

It appears he received a couple of calls. 

Stay tuned to AllGators for updates.

