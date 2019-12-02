Florida Tight End Lucas Krull Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida Gators tight end Lucas Krull has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, as he announced on Twitter. He will participate in Florida's bowl game.

"My experiences as a Gator has been a dream come true," Krull wrote in a note. "I embraced the oopportunity to earn my degree and graduate from the University of Florida, which I will achieve in December., whole re-establishing the Relentless Effort of the Gator Standard with my teammates."

"After talking with my family and Coach Mullen I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer," Krull continued. "I want to thank you, the coaching staff, my teammares, and everyone that has supported me the last two years. I plan to prepare as an SEC graduate with my teammates for the upcoming bowl game. Go Gators!"

Krull formerly played baseball at Jefferson College from 2017-18, but transferred to Florida after his sophomore season and transitioned to playing tight end. Krull primarily served as a blocker in the run game and tallied nine receptions for 108 yards, while also completing two passes for 19 yards on trick plays over the past two years.

The 6-6, 257 lb. tight end will certainly garner some interest in the portal given his size and athleticism, but things never panned out for Krull beyond his blocking role, especially given the emergence of sophomore tight end Kyle Pitts. This season, Pitts has recorded 51 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns, often the focal point of Florida's spread out passing attack.