Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Up One Spot in AP Top 25 After Regular Season Finale

Zach Goodall

Following a dismantling victory over the crumbling Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 4-4 ACC), the Florida Gators (10-2, 6-2 SEC) find themselves one spot higher in the AP Top 25.

Florida now stands at the No. 7 spot, moving ahead of No. 9 Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) in the weekly rankings following the Crimson Tide's 48-45 loss to No. 11 Auburn (9-3, 5-3 SEC). Alabama previously held the No. 5 ranking.

The question is, will these rankings be reflected in the College Football Rankings that drop on Tuesday? If so, that should secure Florida a spot in a New Year's Six Bowl, with SEC priority over the Crimson Tide.

A worst-case scenario for bowl game slotting would be a narrow victory from No. 8 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) over No 6 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship, while Georgia loses to LSU in the SEC Championship. 

If Baylor vs. Oklahoma is kept close enough, and considering the only team that separates the two in the poll is Florida, could the next poll and the CFP committee have Baylor jump both Florida and Oklahoma, and only see the Sooners slide one spot, pushing Florida to No. 8 as they are idle this week? That would carry implications for Florida in an at-large bowl bid such as the Cotton Bowl.

As has been the case for most of the year, five SEC teams are represented in the poll: Louisiana State (12-0, 8-0 SEC) maintains it's No. 1 spot following a 50-7 win over Texas A&M, Georgia (11-1 7-1 SEC) remains at No. 4 and will face LSU in the SEC Championship this Saturday.

Florida, Alabama, and Auburn are the remaining three SEC teams in the poll.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida vs. FSU: Live Blog and Updates from the Game

Zach Goodall
0

Stay tuned to the GatorMaven live blog for updates during today's game.

Florida vs. FSU: Gameday Info, Odds, Streams, and Stories

Zach Goodall
1 0

Here is all the info you need for Florida vs. Florida State.

Florida Tight End Lucas Krull Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Zach Goodall
0

Krull will leave Florida as a graduate transfer following the Gators' bowl game.

Gators Land Commitments From Jordan and Ethan Pouncey

Zach Goodall
0

The cousins of former Gators' offensive linemen Maurkice and Mike Pouncey will join the orange and blue in 2020.

Breaking: QB Feleipe Franks Announces Intention to Leave Florida

Zach Goodall
0

Feleipe Franks will either transfer or enter the NFL Draft following a lost season at Florida due to injury.

VIDEO: Mullen, Gators Players Make Case for New Year's Six Bowl

Zach Goodall
0

Dan Mullen, Jonathan Greenard, and Tyrie Cleveland make Florida's case for a New Year's Six Bowl.

Florida Unveils Renderings of New Athletic Facilities

Zach Goodall
0

The project is set to finish up in December of 2021.

Florida vs. FSU: GatorMaven Staff Picks and Predictions!

Zach Goodall
1 0

How does the GatorMaven staff see rivalry weekend shaping out in Gainesville?

Five Takeaways From Florida's 40-17 Win Over Florida State

Zach Goodall
0

Florida demolished their in-state rival in The Swamp and sent their 2019 senior class off in high fashion.

Three Takeaways from Florida vs. Marshall

Graham Marsh
0

Florida basketball beat Marshall 73-67 on Friday night. Here are some notes: