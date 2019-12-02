Florida Up One Spot in AP Top 25 After Regular Season Finale

Following a dismantling victory over the crumbling Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 4-4 ACC), the Florida Gators (10-2, 6-2 SEC) find themselves one spot higher in the AP Top 25.

Florida now stands at the No. 7 spot, moving ahead of No. 9 Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) in the weekly rankings following the Crimson Tide's 48-45 loss to No. 11 Auburn (9-3, 5-3 SEC). Alabama previously held the No. 5 ranking.

The question is, will these rankings be reflected in the College Football Rankings that drop on Tuesday? If so, that should secure Florida a spot in a New Year's Six Bowl, with SEC priority over the Crimson Tide.

A worst-case scenario for bowl game slotting would be a narrow victory from No. 8 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) over No 6 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship, while Georgia loses to LSU in the SEC Championship.

If Baylor vs. Oklahoma is kept close enough, and considering the only team that separates the two in the poll is Florida, could the next poll and the CFP committee have Baylor jump both Florida and Oklahoma, and only see the Sooners slide one spot, pushing Florida to No. 8 as they are idle this week? That would carry implications for Florida in an at-large bowl bid such as the Cotton Bowl.

As has been the case for most of the year, five SEC teams are represented in the poll: Louisiana State (12-0, 8-0 SEC) maintains it's No. 1 spot following a 50-7 win over Texas A & M, Georgia (11-1 7-1 SEC) remains at No. 4 and will face LSU in the SEC Championship this Saturday.

Florida, Alabama, and Auburn are the remaining three SEC teams in the poll.