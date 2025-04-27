Florida Wide Receiver Signs with Kansas City Chiefs
Shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, Florida Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last season, Badger hauled in 39 passes (second-most on the team) while leading the team in both receiving yards (806) and touchdowns (4).
Among the 938 wide receivers that were evaluated by Pro Football Focus last season, Badger received the 64th highest receiving grade (81.5) in FBS college football.
Before spending his final season at Florida, Badger kicked off his college career at Arizona State, where he caught 142 passes for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns through four seasons. During his time with the Sun Devils, Badger was teammates with fellow future Gator transfer wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
During a media availability at spring practices, Gators wide receiver coach Billy Gonzalez had praise for Badger that went far beyond his athletic ability. According to Gonzalez, Badger’s effort and precision is what sets him apart.
"He’s like the Energizer Bunny. He can just go,” Gonzales said. “He’s an attention-to-detail guy as well, and he has a desire to be great. I think he’s going to do a fantastic job.”
At the Combine, Badger measured in at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. During the testing portion of the Combine, Badger ran a 4.43 40 yard dash, the sixth-fastest time out of the 19 receivers who tested.
