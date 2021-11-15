Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Former Gators CB Elijah Blades Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

    A graduate transfer, CB Elijah Blades joined the program midway through fall camp before being dismissed in October.
    Author:

    Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

    Former Florida Gators cornerback Elijah Blades has officially withdrawn his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report via Swamp247. Blades originally joined the program during fall camp this season but would be dismissed from the program after appearing in just three games for Florida.

    Blades would transfer to Florida following a stint with Texas A&M and after a couple of seasons at the JUCO level at Arizona Western Community College. The fifth-year senior was originally recruited by Florida in 2017 by then-head coach Jim McElwain as a four-star prospect.

    He would later flip to Nebraska prior to joining Arizona Western instead, never joining the Cornhuskers on the gridiron.

    It appears at first glance that Blades won't be suiting up for any team for the remainder of the season, and it is unclear what his future holds as far as reliability goes the rest of the way.

    Blades was originally brought in to provide depth for Florida at the CB position, especially after the team lost both redshirt freshman DB Kamar Wilcoxson and starting CB Jaydon Hill prior to the season with season-ending knee injuries. He would never make much of an impact on the field for Florida.

    On Oct. 11, head coach Dan Mullen announced that Blades would be dismissed from the program, not going into detail about why he would be dismissed.

    "We dismissed him from our program," Mullen said. "He's no longer with the team. I met with him and dismissed him from the program yesterday."

    It was reported that Blades would place himself in the transfer portal on the same day that it was announced he was dismissed from the program. Now, it is anyone's guess as to what will become of the fifth-year senior.

