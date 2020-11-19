SI.com
Jaguars Place Former Florida Gators CB CJ Henderson on Injured Reserve

Demetrius Harvey

Through just nine weeks of his rookie campaign, former Florida Gators cornerback CJ Henderson has been placed on the Jacksonville Jaguars' reserve/injured list, the team announced today, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks as he works through his recovery from a groin injury.

The Jaguars selected the former Florida product at ninth overall in this year's draft after three stellar seasons in Gainesville. Henderson originally enrolled at Florida in 2017, starting much of his freshman campaign and all of his sophomore and junior season's games that he played in prior to entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

During the draft, Henderson became the program's highest-selected player since Dante Fowler Jr. went third overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, also by the Jaguars. During his time at Florida, Henderson accumulated 93 tackles (66 solos), eight tackles-for-loss, 20 pass breakups and six interceptions, including two that would go for touchdowns.

By the end of his time at Florida, Henderson would go down as one of the best cornerbacks in the program's history, matching up against many of the great SEC defenders, including projected top-5 receiver Jamarr Chase, who will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

In eight games played this season for the Jaguars, Henderson has totaled 37 tackles (27 solos), six pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception. His interception would come in the team’s Week 1 contest against the Jaguars’ only victory on the year thus far, now standing at 1-8 with seven games remaining.

While he is out at least three weeks, the injury could play a major part in his development and long-term future this season if it persists.

