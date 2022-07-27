Former Florida Gators WR Fenley Graham Commits to Florida A&M

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Fenley Graham has made a decision on his next chapter in college football. Announced on Tuesday evening, Graham indicated via social media that he will be committing to the Florida A&M Rattlers, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference within the FCS.

Graham, a redshirt sophomore this year, was released by the Gators earlier this spring after converting to the receiver position from defensive back under head coach Billy Napier. He began his career at Florida under then-head coach Dan Mullen, entering as one of the top recruits in the return-specialist category.

Still, Graham was never able to carve out a role at Florida, playing sparingly over the past two years. He would redshirt his first season, appearing in just one game, and play in just three games last year during his redshirt freshman campaign. He accounted for just five tackles in his career at Florida.

Florida parted ways with three scholarship players in June, including Graham, safety Mordecai McDaniel and defensive lineman Chris Thomas. At this time, the only player to officially declare where they'll be headed next is Graham.

Graham's move to receiver was almost born out of necessity with Florida needing to apply more speed at the position. In May, the team sought out and landed former Arizona State receiver Ricky Pearsall, who is expected to fill the role of "speed in space" for Florida moving forward.

Ultimately, that addition would spell the end of Graham's time at Florida, enabling the program to move on and to allow him to find another college that better suits him moving forward.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.