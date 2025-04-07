Former QB Gators Commit Visits Western Kentucky in Search of Landing Spot
Former five-star commit Jaden Rashada is visiting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Since leaving Florida, Rashada has been college football’s Ryan Fitzpatrick (a journeyman). Western Kentucky could be his fourth team should he commit there. He spent time at Arizona State and Georgia after leaving Florida in the dust.
He still has three years of eligibility left. However, Rashada likely never dreamed about ending up at Western Kentucky. That isn’t anything against the Hilltoppers, but going from two premier SEC programs and a Big 12 program, the former Gator commit probably had other desires. If Rashada doesn’t end up as a Hilltopper, there might not be many other options for the former Gator commit.
Things started to go downhill when Jaden Rashada signed his National Letter of Intent at Florida. Not too long after signing that, Rashada asked to be let out of that due to the Gator Collective failing to deliver on their promises. This led to a lawsuit against Billy Napier, the NIL group and the university. Rashada was promised $13.85 million by the Gators, nearly four million more than the Miami Hurricanes offered.
It worked out for the Gators in the end because they landed star quarterback D.J. Lagway the following year. Heading into year four, the Gators will look for more of the same success that came at the end of the season to start sooner in the year. Florida won four consecutive games to end its season, including a bowl win against the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl. In the games that Lagway started and ended, the Gators were 6-0.