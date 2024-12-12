Four Gators Freshmen Receive Freshman All-SEC Honor
Four Florida Gators freshmen have been named to the Freshmen All-SEC team. Running back Jadan Baugh, offensive lineman Bryce Lovett, linebacker Myles Graham and long snapper Gannon Burt were the ones to receive the honor.
According to the Gators website, the four honorees mark the second time that the Gators have had as many all-freshman selections since 2012.
Baugh played in all 12 games, slowly taking on a larger role as the season progressed. Baugh’s breakout game came in the 48-20 win over Kentucky when he rushed for 106 yards and tied the Gators record for five rushing touchdowns in a game. He finished with 603 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 27 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.
Graham, the son of former Gators standout running back Earnest Graham, continued the strong family legacy at Florida in year one. He played in all 12 games of the regular season. Graham finished with 28 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
After being redshirted in his first season, Lovett appeared in all 12 games for the Gators this season, taking most of his snaps at the Guard position. Per PFF, Lovett Graded out as Florida's third-best pass blocker among players who recorded at least 100 snaps.
Gannon Burt played in two games during his redshirt freshman season. The first was in the 23-17 overtime loss to Tennessee and in the win over Kentucky.
Despite the notable freshman campaign, quarterback DJ Lagway was not included.