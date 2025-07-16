Gators Billy Napier Confirms Shivers Off Team Following Arrest
Head coach Billy Napier has confirmed that defensive lineman Stephon Shivers is no longer with the Florida Gators program. The confirmation came during SEC Media Days. He was first reported to be off the team last month following his felony arrest.
Shivers, according to the Gainesville Police Department police report, was arrested on the third-degree felony charge of false imprisonment after the alleged victim accused him of getting violent on June 1 after an argument over information found on the alleged victim's phone.
According to The Gainesville Sun, the alleged victim attended the hearing and claimed a history of abuse from Shivers that went on for more than three years. Shivers' attorney, public defender Karen Yochim, disputed that claim. The alleged victim told the court that she now plans to move from Gainesville, Fla.
Shivers signed with the Gators as a four-star recruit out of Humboldt, Tenn., and was poised to see early playing time after multiple defensive linemen exited the program after the 2024 season and others were nursing injuries in spring camp.
Shivers, who weighs nearly 400 pounds, was projected to take over for Desmond Watson, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, this season.