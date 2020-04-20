How the Gators Could Address Depth in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Even since taking the Florida Gators head coaching gig, Dan Mullen has utilized the NCAA transfer portal to help construct the roster.

For example, two of Florida's top 2020 NFL Draft prospects were added via the portal under Mullen, in defensive end Jonathan Greenard and wide receiver Van Jefferson. As for the recruiting class of 2020, the Gators brought in a total of six transfer students in wide receivers Justin Shorter and Jordan Pouncey, running back Lorenzo Lingard, defensive end/linebacker Brenton Cox, linebacker Noah Keeter, and kicker Zack Sessa.

The portal can provide experienced players for teams to build their roster beyond high school recruiting, essentially acting as a free agency frenzy for all the teams that utilize it. The Gators have built a pretty strong roster ahead of the 2020 season, however, the offensive and defensive line, as well as the defensive back positions, are expected to rely on youthful depth.

While the Gators are fond of their prospects at each position, for good reason, experienced depth could serve the team well. With that being said, who could the Gators take a look at in the portal? It should be noted that this list is compiled of talents observed within the portal and not necessarily prospects that Florida is known to have reached out to.

LSU OL Donavaughn Campbell

Standing at 6-5, 360 lbs., Campbell is an imposing body that was expected to compete for a starting role on LSU's offensive line this year after the Tigers lost four starters to the NFL Draft and graduation.

This, naturally, makes Campbell's entrance into the transfer portal a bit surprising. The guard isn't overly experienced despite spending four years at LSU, but saw action in 12 games and played a total of 145 snaps on the Tigers' offensive line. While he doesn't have a ton of game experience, Campbell has four years in college workout programs under his belt and has played in multiple offensive schemes.

If Campbell were to end up in Gainesville, he'd be expected to compete for a starting role at either guard spot. The Gators have solid options there, including Brett Heggie, Ethan White, Richard Gouraige, incoming freshman Joshua Braun, and others, but should Gouraige kick out to left tackle and Heggie to center, Florida would immediately get really young at guard. In which case, Campbell's experience would be a plus, even purely for depth purposes.

Houston DE Isaiah Chambers

As things stand, Zachary Carter will start at strong-side defensive end on Florida's defensive front. Carter emerged in 2019 by recording 28 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 20 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Behind Carter, though, is a bare cupboard when it comes to experience at strong-side defensive end. Rising redshirt sophomore Andrew Chatfield is the immediate depth at the position, yet has 85 career snaps logged on defense and is a bit undersized at 6-0, 243 lbs. Incoming freshman Princely Umanmielen, a consensus four-star and considered by the 247Sports Composite Rankings as the No. 9 strong-side end in the class of 2020, could even jump Chatfield on the depth chart based on potential.

Chambers entered the transfer portal as a graduate student after posting 23 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in two seasons in 15 games at Houston. He also tallied 25 QB pressures, according to PFF. Previously, the 6-5, 265 lb. defensive end redshirted at TCU as a freshman before proceeding to transfer.

Hailing from the Houston area originally before playing college ball there, Chambers falls within the recruiting area of Gators' new tight ends coach and ace recruiter Tim Brewster.

Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince

While Prince is not a graduate student and under current rules would likely have to sit out of the 2020 season, there's a glimmer of hope that he could immediately play wherever he goes. The NCAA Division 1 Council will meet this week to discuss implementing a waiver for one-time transfers to earn immediate eligibility according to Kendall Rogers, and the measure is expected to pass when a vote takes place.

As a true freshman, Prince started four games and played in 12, recording 25 tackles, two interceptions, and two defended passes. PFF notes that Prince allowed only 58.6% of his 29 targets in coverage to be caught, which is a great rating for a freshman.

The Gators have two sure-fire starters at cornerback in Marco Wilson (unless he plays STAR nickel cornerback) and Kaiir Elam, but the remaining depth is either inexperienced or fresh off of an injury. C.J. McWilliams has previous experience but missed the entire 2019 season after tearing his Achilles. As freshmen, Chester Kimbrough and Jaydon Hill combined for 235 snaps, and the remaining depth is comprised of incoming freshmen.

While Prince is young, and there is the risk that he might have to sit, his upside is tremendous and he saw 355 defensive snaps as a true freshman while starting numerous games. Should the Divison 1 Council pass a one-time transfer waiver, Prince would provide immediate experience as a rotational player.