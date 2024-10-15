Gators' WR Chimere Dike Named to Mid-Season Jet Award Watch List
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike on Tuesday was named to the Mid-Season Jet Award Watch List, which honors college football's top returner specialist.
Through six games, Dike is second in the nation in average yards per punt return with 19.6 yards. Not to mention, his individual 157 punt return yards already surpasses the team marks set during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Heading into the season, Dike quickly became a favorite to become the Gators' starting punt returner after Florida lost 2023 starter Ricky Pearsall to graduation due to his previous experience in the role. He was Wisconsin's primary punt returner during the 2023 season.
“Yeah I mean I think if I can help any aspect of the team I want to," Dike said on Sept. 18 of taking on the Gators' punt return duties. "You know, punt returning is something I’ve kind of done throughout college last year I kind of took the starting job at Wisconsin it’s something that I’m comfortable with, you know if I can impact the field position battle like I want to so Coach (Joe) Houston does a great job of emphasizing special teams goals, Coach (Billy) Napier, that’s just a way I can help the team.”
Dike's role as the Gators' punt returner has yielded an instant positive impact. He has three punt returns over over 30 yards this season. Additionally, a 27-yarder on Saturday against Tennessee helped set up his game-tying 27-yard touchdown reception from DJ Lagway, which sent the game into overtime.
Florida would eventually lose to the Vols, 23-17, despite Dike's strong performance.
"I think it's more frustrating we couldn't get the win. Like, there's mistakes that were made, and, you know, I know I could have played better," he said on Saturday. "There's things I could have cleaned up. So it's like being able to look at every single aspect, you know, I don't think it's one thing or one play that you kind of look back on. It was multiple tonight, and we got to clean that up.”
The Jet Award, which named after 1972 Heisman Trophy Winner and College Football Hall of Fame member Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, "honors athletes who demonstrate exceptional skill and impact in the return game and the achievements of these athletes that inspire the next generation of football players to strive for excellence in all aspects of the game."
The Jet Award Gala, which will take place on April 10, 2025, will honor the winner of this year's award, which will be named at the end of the season.