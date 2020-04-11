Gators Coaches Mullen, White Adapting to New Roles During Quarantine

The entire nation has been stricken by the on-going pandemic caused by the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), which can cause a deadly disease known as COVID-19. Because of that, a quarantine has been placed on the nation, advising everyone to stay inside unless it is essential.

This has also impacted the way people operate, and namely student-athletes, along with their coaches. Gators football head coach Dan Mullen, and basketball head coach Mike White recently spent time chatting about the situation on Zoom, a video-conferencing application that has become a staple among stay-at-home workers.

Posted by the team's social media account on Friday, Mullen and White were able to share their own experiences with each other, and the Gators fanbase.

Both White and Mullen have had to adapt. Instead of going into meetings, they're taking care of their kids at home, trying to become home-schoolers or at least administrators.

"Newfound respect for teachers, this is amazing, virtual school is kicking my butt," White opened on the call. Due to school closures in Florida, students are only able to learn virtually and have to rely on their parents for any immediate assistance they may have with a problem or assignment.

"I'm in more of an administrative role," Mullen chimed in. "I get called in for discipline issues, and discipline concerns more than trying to do new math, I don't know what new math is my thing."

Mullen and White are still trying to learn how to break apart the day, typically Mullen would be in the middle of the spring, conducting player-meetings and other football projects in preparation for the new season. White would be preparing his guys for downtime following the team's SEC and NCAA tournament.

"I can sit and do my work and I sit in on all the different position meetings that we have," Mullen said of how he's conducting meetings with the team.

"With the number coaches that we have and the number of players that we have, to just sit and get work done but in the background, you're listening to the tight end meeting, then the linebacker meetings. Everybody kinda has a little bit different schedule, they're not all at the exact same time for the individual positions. It's been really beneficial to see how everybody coaches and watch and listen to their meetings."

Because all spring sports were canceled, Gators baseball head coach Kevin O'Sullivan and softball head coach Tim Walton were due to be in the thick of their respective seasons, now forced to stay at home. Mullen wondered if their body clocks are off, not able to get into the swing of things as they're used to.

"The body clock's used to being ready to perform at a certain level," said Mullen. "When it's just not going on and you're just completely out of wack. Trying to figure out what year it even is because it's so out there, you know?"

Consistently doing the same thing day-in-and-day-out has reminded White about the classic 1993 film starring Bill Murray Groundhog day. During the film, Murray's character is forced to relive the same day over and over again until he can somehow break the cycle.

Now, he's telling his players to finally watch the film he's referenced over the course of the season, trying to get them to break that monotony.

"I say 'Hey, this is the move that I reference a lot during the season'," White said. "You do the same things but you get the same results and you just see the same things every day and we gotta get better, we gotta do something a little bit differently."

For everyone, while this time has been troubling, the best part of a terrible situation has been the time everyone can now spend with their families, something White and Mullen both agree is of the utmost importance.

"You can stay positive, and you can create a really good routine for yourself and then enjoy the things," said Mullen. "Take a look and say 'this is not something I normally get to do', and enjoy that family time. I think we'll look back on it all and say we made the most out of the whole situation."