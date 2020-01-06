Gators Cornerback Marco Wilson Will Return for 2020 Season

Gators cornerback has Marco Wilson announced that he will return to Florida next season and will not enter his name into the 2020 NFL Draft.

This decision comes following a year where Wilson accounted for 36 tackles and three interceptions. Wilson, who is the brother of former UF cornerback and current Indianapolis Colt Quincy Wilson, joined the Gators in 2017 as a freshman and was immediately named a starter.

He became one of only four - joining Janoris Jenkins, Joe Haden, and Marcus Robeson - true freshmen to start at corner on opening day in program history. Despite no interceptions that season, he had 10 pass breakups and 34 tackles. His sophomore season ended early when he tore his ACL in only the second game of the year against Kentucky.

Staying for another season will allow Wilson to continue to develop himself. While his draft grade would have been respectable, he showed at times this season to struggle against bigger wide receivers, with only a 6 foot, 190-pound body.

Wilson showed positional versatility that NFL teams like to see in 2019, rotating between outside cornerback and the STAR nickel position. Continuing to play both positions, and improving at both in the 2020 season, should help boost his draft stock significantly for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson's return makes an already-deep cornerback room at Florida even deeper, as it should return in 2020 as one of UF's strongest positions once again. Pairing Wilson's veteran presence with Florida's up-and-coming young cornerbacks, such as rising sophomores Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill for a second year and incoming freshmen Jahari Rogers, Avery Helm, and Tre'Vez Johnson in 2020, will do their development wonders.