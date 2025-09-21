All Gators

Gators DB Exits Miami Game with Injury

The Florida Gators will be down a key defender early on in an in-state battle with the Hurricanes

Florida Gators defensive back Aaron Gates is out early in the matchup against Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.— The Florida Gators have suffered another injury loss to a defensive contributor. 

Defensive back Aaron Gates, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season, suffered an apparent upper-body injury on the final play of the first quarter against Miami. 

He immediately went to the locker room with Florida’s training staff. Gates returned to the sidelines wearing a sling on his left arm.

Gates is the latest defensive injury for Florida, with edge rushers LJ McCray and George Gumbs Jr., and defensive linemen Michai Boireau and Caleb Banks all missing Saturday’s game due to various ailments. 

Banks and McCray each underwent surgery for foot injuries and are expected to miss significant time. 

Head coach Billy Napier will be expected to address Gates’ new injury in his postgame press conference.

Florida trails No. 4 Miami, 7-0, entering the second quarter and in position to add to their lead.

