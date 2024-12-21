Gators Defensive Lineman Declares For NFL Draft
After a four-year college career, Florida Gators defensive lineman Cam Jackson has declared for next year’s NFL Draft. Ths Gators leading pass rusher announced his decision on Saturday morning.
Jackson, a senior, played in all 12 regular season games this season, starting in 11 of them. He did not play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.
The Louisiana native finished the regular season with 37 tackles (eighth on the team), 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks (fourth on the team). His best game of the season came against Florida State, when he finished with two sacks while receiving his best PFF grade of the season (77.5)
Last season, Jackson played in 11 games while finishing with 32 tackles and two pass-breakups. His best performance in 2023 came against No.11 Tennessee, when he was named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the week after finishing with six tackles and a pass break up
Before transferring to Florida, the 6-foot-6, 342-pound defensive tackle spent three seasons at the University of Memphis. During his final season at Memphis (2022) Jackson was an All-AAC selection after finishing the year with 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup.
According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Jackson was a three-star recruit, and the 25th prospect in the state of Louisiana. Besides Memphis, he was also offered by LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M among others. Sapp becomes the first Gator on the 2024 roster to officially declare for the NFL Draft