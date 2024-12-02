Gators DL Cam Jackson to Play in Bowl Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators senior defensive lineman Cam Jackson on Monday announced his intentions to play in the team's upcoming bowl game.
"Gator Nation I can’t Thank You guys Enough let’s Go Finish I will be with my guys in the bowl game," Jackson posted on his personal X account.
Jackson is coming off one of his best performances of his career with a five-tackle, two-sack effort in the team's 31-11 win over Florida State to conclude the regular season. The former Memphis transfer has recorded 37 total tackles (14 solo) with two passes deflected and two sacks.
Jackson's emergence over the last three weeks is a microcosm of a dominant defensive effort that has only allowed an average of 14.6 points per game. Specifically, the Gators' defensive front has led the way with 19 total sacks across wins against LSU, Ole Miss and FSU.
"You know, the beginning of the season really didn't go like, how we wanted it," Jackson said after the win over Ole Miss on Nov. 23. "But I feel like we turned things around, just holding each other to a different standard, coming out here, competing every day, every Saturday, and especially in practice, just being out there, competing with them guys every day. And I feel like once everybody, like, got hold of everything. We turned it around quick."
Jackson also previously accepted an invite to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 1 in Mobile (Ala.).
With a 7-5 record, the Gators will head to its first bowl game since 2022, although it has yet to be announced where and who it will play. Predictions include the Gasparilla Bowl against either Duke, Memphis or USF, the Birmingham Bowl against Georgia Tech, the Liberty Bowl against TCU and the Gator Bowl against either Louisville or Syracuse.