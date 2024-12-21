Gators Edge Transfer Justus Boone Commits To Arkansas
After deciding to enter the transfer portal, Florida Gators transfer edge Justus Boone is committed to play at Arkansas next season, according to the Razorbacks X page.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound edge was ranked as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021 before deciding to commit to Florida. As a transfer recruit, he was a three-star. His decision to enter the transfer portal was first reported on Dec. 1.
This season, the redshirt junior edge has seen action in 11 games. He finished the season with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack.
In 2023, Boone missed the entire season due to a season-ending injury that he suffered prior to the season. As a sophomore, Boone played in all thirteen games, starting two. He finished the season with 24 tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.
Before attending Florida, Boone starred at Sumter HS in South Carolina. He was rated the second-best prospect in the state by 247 Sports.
He finished his high school career with 96 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks over the course of 18 games. Besides Florida, he also received offers from prestigious programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
After committing to Arkansas, Boone has become the seventh Gator to find a new home ahead of the 2025-26 season. Besides Boone, three other edge rushers on the Florida football team have entered the transfer portal since it opened up in December.