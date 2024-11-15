Gators Get Leading Receiver Badger Back Against LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In addition to getting star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway back for this weekend, the Florida Gators will also get leading receiver Elijhah Badger back on the field against LSU, head coach Billy Napier announced Thursday on the Gator Talk radio show.
He was previously listed as “questionable” on Wednesday’s injury report but was removed by the time Thursday's was released, which came after Napier's announcement.
Badger missed last week's game against Texas, a game in which the Gators lost 49-17 to the Longhorns, and it was a rough day passing wise for a depleted Gators offense. Behind transfer quarterback Aidan Warner, the Florida offense only managed 132 passing yards with 95 yards coming from Chimere Dike.
However, that number should hopefully see a boost against the Tigers with both Lagway, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, and Badger back. Badger also provides the Gators with a deep-threat option at receiver, especially with Lagway under center.
Three games ago against the Kentucky Wildcats, Badger hauled in three deep shots from Lagway for 148 yards, and his three catches went for 50, 58 and 40 yards each. However, none of those take the gold for his longest reception of the year, a 77-yard strike from Lagway against Samford.
On the year, Badger has 24 catches for 560 yards and two scores. His catch total remains second on the team and his yardage leads the team despite missing last week's game.
Saturday’s game between Florida and LSU is slated to kickoff inside The Swamp at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.