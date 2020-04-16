Former Gators OL Heaps Praise For Henderson, Zuniga Before NFL Draft

Jawaan Taylor won't ever forget the moment he got the call.

The former Florida Gators right tackle, selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, understands that the circumstances this year are unconventional. There is no stage for top prospects to walk across as he did. None will shake the hand of commissioner Roger Goodell.

Rather, they'll answer the call from the team selecting them in their houses amidst novel coronavirus. But at the end of the day, according to Taylor, the call is all each prospect will remember.

"I know it is tough. It is a crazy feeling when you actually get drafted," said Taylor on Tuesday. "You get the phone call, you have your family around and getting to walk across the stage is also a great thing. Doing the virtual thing is a lot different. At the same time, it is still going to be a great feeling for those guys to get the phone call.”

The NFL Draft will be held virtually, as Taylor noted, beginning on April 23rd. The event will remain televised on various networks and will serve as a charity event benefitting healthcare workers and first responders.

Taylor should hear the names of at least four of his former Florida teammates announced in the draft in cornerback C.J. Henderson, wide receiver Van Jefferson, defensive end Jabari Zuniga, and running back Lamical Perine. That goes without mentioning 2019 graduate transfer defensive end Jonathan Greenard, and several other potential late picks or undrafted free agent Gators.

He shared heaps of praise for Henderson and Zuniga, specifically, as they inch closer to their phone call with an NFL general manager and head coach.

“First off, he is a great kid. He works extremely hard," Taylor said of Henderson. "Of course, everyone knows how athletic he is and how good he is on the field, but he is also very good mentally, and he knows the game of football."

Henderson is as close to a lock as it comes to be the first Florida player selected in the upcoming draft. The 6-1, 204 lb. cornerback is reportedly expected to be selected in the top ten picks after a productive three-year career with the Gators, two spent with Taylor, following a 4.39-second 40 yard dash and other elite athletic results at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Taylor's Jaguars are in dire need of cornerback help, after trading away both of their 2019 day one starters at the position in Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. With that, Taylor is pushing for his team to consider taking Henderson with one of their two first round picks. And chances are, it would have to be their ninth overall selection.

"Of course, I am pushing for [Henderson]," Taylor went on. "I played two years with him in college, and I’m looking forward to hopefully suiting up with him again. I am pushing for him a lot.”

Meanwhile, Zuniga did not achieve the accolades of Henderson during his five seasons in Gainesville, but he's earned just as much respect from Taylor.

Zuniga flashed excellence across Florida's defensive line throughout his career, but perhaps his most important season was hampered by a nagging ankle injury this past year. Though, Zuniga also performed extremely well at the 2020 NFL Combine, and his tape from previous years keep him relevant in the process.

“For one, [Zuniga is] a very strong guy, athletic, physical. He knows the game of football extremely well," Taylor expounded.

Taylor knows Zuniga's game well, having gone against him in practice from 2016-18. He put his thoughts out there to prop Zuniga up in what's been a disappointing year for his draft stock. Perhaps, Taylor's endorsement of Zuniga's game will elevate him up draft boards.

"He has a lot of experience, a lot of starts under his belt. He has valuable experience and brings pretty much everything to the table. He is a great teammate as well and is a good leader on the defensive line. We had a lot of battles in practice every single day. We got each other better, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does at the next level.”

Taylor knows a thing or two about the NFL Draft not going as planned. Taylor was considered a first round prospect a year ago, only to unexpectedly slip into the second round with rumors swirling around a potential long-term issue with his knee. While Taylor and the Jaguars have expressed no concern with those rumors, as Taylor called them "false", Taylor still fell far below where he was expected to go.

While the circumstances are different this time around, as Henderson, Zuniga, and all others are taking part in an unusual selection ceremony while Taylor was the victim of apparent false information regarding his health, only one thing matters during the NFL Draft.

The phone call.