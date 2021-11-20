Offense Struggles, Defense Rebounds as Gators Trail Tigers 9-6 at Halftime

The Florida Gators are taking on the Missouri Tigers for the team's last regular-season road game of the year.

The Florida Gators (5-5, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) are taking on the Missouri Tigers (5-5, 2-4) today in a game that would determine who will be going to a bowl game this season, at least following today's contests.

It was a mixed back for Florida during the first half with the defense showing up, and the offense not able to execute heading into halftime trailing the Tigers 9-6.

Today could be Florida's best shot at reaching that goal, going up against one of the FBS's worst run defenses, combined with Florida's top-ranked run offense (by yards-per-carry). Florida attempted to set the tone early in that department during the contest, running six times on its opening drive.

It could also determine the status, or future status, of Florida head coach Dan Mullen as he could be fighting to make a case to remain the team's HC moving forward.

It is the final road game for the Gators within the regular season and yet another contest for starting QB Emory Jones to showcase his talents for either the NFL or to make the case to remain the team's starter going into next season.

Last week, Jones was named the team's full-time starting QB moving forward after a record-setting performance of 550 total yards last week against Samford.

The player to watch on the Tigers' side of things is certainly RB Tyler Badie who has rushed for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. Entering today's game, Badie accounted for four 200-plus yard showcases, including last week against South Carolina, rushing for 209 yards.

Florida's opening drive of the game consisted of a mixed bag. The team did well in traveling down to the Missouri 25-yard-line, but a fumble on the team's second third down of the game forced them to settle for a field goal, earning a three-point lead early in the first quarter.

Florida's offensive line had some shuffling today, too with Richie Leonard starting ahead of both Ethan White (injury) and Stewart Reese (unknown).

Florida would start Malik Davis at running back ahead of Dameon Pierce today. Davis accounted for 21 rushing yards on two carries on the team's first drive, while Pierce had two carries for seven yards.

Defensively, the Gators would get off to a great start, especially considering their first-half showing last week against the Samford Bulldogs. Florida wouldn't allow anything to get going on the ground, holding the Tigers to one yard, while limiting the passing game. They would force a punt at the 49-yard-line of Missouri.

Florida's special teams unit got off to a poor start today with a shanked punt of just 12 yards during the team's first kick. That allowed Missouri to tie the game up at three early in the first quarter.

There were a couple of other mistakes, including a near-disaster play, with the football bouncing off of WR Ja'Markis Weston, nearly muffing the punt.

While the Florida offense would get the ball within the Tigers 10-yard-line, penalties and missed plays would force another FG from the unit, going up just 6-3 during the second quarter of action. Following that, the Missouri offense got a little bit going but ultimately stopped for a tying FG at six with 6:56 remaining in the first half.

While the Florida defense played some of its best football through much of the first half, Missouri's final possession of the half will give some pause.

The Gators committed a neutral zone infraction on fourth-and-1, granting the Tigers a new set of downs. Immediately after the Tigers hit a 50-yard pass downfield, setting themselves up for a score near the end of the half.

The 50-yard reception by Missouri's Tauskie Dove would be the longest play of the game for the Tigers and would bring their offensive yardage total to 120 yards just before halftime. Ultimately, Missouri would be forced to settle for a field goal, going up 9-6.

That field goal was set up by Gators DL Zachary Carter, accounting for 7.5 sacks now on the year. During the first half, the Florida defense held Badie to just 10 total yards, including 19 rushing yards and -9 receiving yards.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.