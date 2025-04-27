Gators Offensive Lineman Signs With Tennessee Titans
Shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, Florida Gators offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson has been signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.
The sixth-year graduate transfer was a key contributor on Florida’s offensive line after transferring over from San Diego State.
Last season, he did not allow a single sack through 685 snaps, finishing the season with an 81.8 PFF grade as a pass-blocker. He appeared in 12 games, starting in 11 after filling in well during Florida’s season opener against Miami.
Earlier in the draft evaluation process, Crenshaw-Dickson earned a spot on PFF’s NFL Draft Big Board, coming in at No.115. Fellow Gator Chimere Dike also cracked the list, as the No.197 overall prospect.
Throughout his final collegiate season, he had the best PFF offensive grade on the team in two different games (Tennessee, Texas A&M).
Before heading to Florida, Crenshaw-Dickson spent five years at San Diego State, where he started in 34 games.
In recent months, Crenshaw-Dickson has showcased his abilities to teams both at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2025 NFL Combine.
The newly-signed guard is the seventh Gator to find a new home at the professional level since the draft kicked off on Thursday.
At the combine, he measured in at 6-foot-7 and 316 pounds while running a 5.33-second 40-yard dash. He earned an overall NFL Combine score of 60, which ranked 20th among all offensive tackles that tested. According to the NFL Next Gen Model, he is projected to be a backup/special teamer at the next level.