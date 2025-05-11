Two Gators Make PFF’s Top 10 Defensive Linemen for 2026 NFL Draft
Two Florida Gators defensive linemen are early NFL draft standouts for next year. Caleb Banks and Tyreak Sapp are ranked within Pro Football Focus’ top 10. The linemen combined for 11.5 sacks on the season (seven for Sapp and 4.5 for Banks).
According to Pro Football Focus, Banks has the most quarterback pressures of any Power Four interior defender. Banks transferred from the Louisville Cardinals back after the 2022 season. As he heads into his fifth season of college football, he will look to put a stamp on his collegiate career and head into the 2026 NFL Draft. So far, he has played in 31 games, 42 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a pass deflection, a fumble recovery and three forced fumbles, per Sports Reference.
At the same time, Sapp has rebranded himself into an overall jack-of-all-trades type of defensive lineman. He was already a great pass rusher as an interior pass rusher. However, after being moved to the edge, he has also been a great run-stopper as well. According to PFF, his grade of 90.4 is fourth among those in Edge rushers in the PFF grading system and second among returning players. For Sapp, his collegiate career will also be coming to an end after this season. So far, he has played in 37 games, racking up 91 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a pass deflection and four forced fumbles, also according to Sports Reference.
With these two leading the Gators’ front four again this upcoming season, the SEC’s quarterbacks should be on notice.