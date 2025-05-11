All Gators

Two Gators Make PFF’s Top 10 Defensive Linemen for 2026 NFL Draft

The Florida Gators have some promising talent poised for the NFL Draft

Austin Walls

Florida Gators defensive linemen are early draft prospects
Florida Gators defensive linemen are early draft prospects / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Two Florida Gators defensive linemen are early NFL draft standouts for next year. Caleb Banks and Tyreak Sapp are ranked within Pro Football Focus’ top 10. The linemen combined for 11.5 sacks on the season (seven for Sapp and 4.5 for Banks). 

According to Pro Football Focus, Banks has the most quarterback pressures of any Power Four interior defender. Banks transferred from the Louisville Cardinals back after the 2022 season. As he heads into his fifth season of college football, he will look to put a stamp on his collegiate career and head into the 2026 NFL Draft. So far, he has played in 31 games, 42 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a pass deflection, a fumble recovery and three forced fumbles, per Sports Reference

At the same time, Sapp has rebranded himself into an overall jack-of-all-trades type of defensive lineman. He was already a great pass rusher as an interior pass rusher. However, after being moved to the edge, he has also been a great run-stopper as well. According to PFF, his grade of 90.4 is fourth among those in Edge rushers in the PFF grading system and second among returning players. For Sapp, his collegiate career will also be coming to an end after this season. So far, he has played in 37 games, racking up 91 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a pass deflection and four forced fumbles, also according to Sports Reference.  

With these two leading the Gators’ front four again this upcoming season, the SEC’s quarterbacks should be on notice. 

Austin Walls is a University of Florida Sports Journalism graduate. He has covered different sports, from motorsport, professional and college football, professional and college basketball, women's basketball and hockey among others. He has spent most of his time focusing on the SEC Conference, but has spent time covering the AAC, MWC and ACC.

