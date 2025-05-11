Gators Receiver Cracks PFF’s Top 10 Ahead of 2025 Season
Florida Gators fans already know what Eugene Wilson III brings to the table. But heading into the 2025 college football season, he’s starting to earn some national recognition.
Pro Football Focus ranked Wilson III among the top 10 wide receivers in college football. According to PFF, he is also one of the receiver prospects that people should be familiar with before next year's draft.
Last year, the rising junior was forced to shut his season down after suffering a hip injury that required surgery. Before his season was caught short, he caught 19 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown through four games.
During his true freshman season, Wilson III was a Freshman All-SEC selection and a FWAA Freshman All-American. Through 10 games, he caught 61 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns. That season, he was Florida’s highest-graded receiver, earning an 81.5 offensive PFF grade (24th among FBS receivers)
With fifth-year receivers like Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger leaving for the NFL, Wilson III will have a chance to carve out a different role for himself in Florida’s offense. Throughout his first two years at Florida, he was the Gators’ designated pre-snap motion man. While his speed makes him dangerous on designed touches like jet sweeps and screen passes, his sharp route running and ability to haul in contested catches can make him a threat on intermediate and deep routes.
According to PFF’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, Wilson III is the 57th-best prospect ahead of the upcoming draft. Other Gators to crack the Big Board include Jake Slaughter, Caleb Banks, Tyreak Sapp, Austin Barber and Richard Gouraige.