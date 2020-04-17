Gators Roundup: Friday's News and Musings
Zach Goodall
It's time for Friday's Gators Roundup!
As we enter the final weekend before the NFL Draft, there's plenty of news and rumors swirling around the Florida Gators in a sports-less world, amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, AllGators recently conducted an interview with a former Gators' offensive lineman that you won't want to miss.
Below are all of the stories you need to read.
SI-AllGators Roundup
- What is the ideal Gators' starting offensive line entering the 2020 season? Zach Goodall put it together here.
- The XFL's Director of Player Personnel believes these three former Florida Gators deserve another shot at the NFL.
- What are the expectations for Gators quarterback Kyle Trask entering his first full season as Florida's starter?
- Demetrius Harvey caught up exclusively with former Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, who shared his thoughts on the future of the program. Spoiler alert: It's bright.
- Former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson has shot up as a projected top ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Which teams could pull the trigger on his services that high?
What else you need to read
- Former Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond has had a crazy ride as a draft prospect from the outside looking in, from the Miami Herald.
- How much is a five-star prospect worth? The answer, put together by an Ohio State economics professor, might surprise you. Read more from FootballScoop.
- Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will play Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" every Friday amidst the pandemic: