Gators Roundup: Friday's News and Musings

Zach Goodall

It's time for Friday's Gators Roundup!

As we enter the final weekend before the NFL Draft, there's plenty of news and rumors swirling around the Florida Gators in a sports-less world, amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, AllGators recently conducted an interview with a former Gators' offensive lineman that you won't want to miss.

Below are all of the stories you need to read. 

SI-AllGators Roundup

- What is the ideal Gators' starting offensive line entering the 2020 season? Zach Goodall put it together here.

- The XFL's Director of Player Personnel believes these three former Florida Gators deserve another shot at the NFL.

- What are the expectations for Gators quarterback Kyle Trask entering his first full season as Florida's starter?

- Demetrius Harvey caught up exclusively with former Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, who shared his thoughts on the future of the program. Spoiler alert: It's bright.

- Former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson has shot up as a projected top ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Which teams could pull the trigger on his services that high?

What else you need to read

- Former Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond has had a crazy ride as a draft prospect from the outside looking in, from the Miami Herald. 

- How much is a five-star prospect worth? The answer, put together by an Ohio State economics professor, might surprise you. Read more from FootballScoop.

- Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will play Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" every Friday amidst the pandemic:

Gators' Kyle Trask Considered No. 13 QB in College Football by 247Sports

Is that too high, too low, or just right?

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

2020 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah Talks Gators Prospects Henderson, Greenard

With the NFL draft less than a week away, NFL Network's draft analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, gave his thoughts on two Gators draft prospects.

Demetrius Harvey

Several Former Gators in XFL Top 50 Free Agents for NFL Teams

Though they only had five games to prove it, three former Gators stood out enough in the XFL to earn an NFL opportunity.

Zach Goodall

Building the Ideal Gators Starting Offensive Line for 2020

The Florida Gators are in need of improvement across the offensive line. Based on 2019 performance and potential, which starting combination would serve the team best?

Zach Goodall

What Are the Expectations for Gators QB Kyle Trask Heading Into 2020?

With plenty of experience now under his belt, Kyle Trask will hope to build on what he began just a season ago.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators OL Heaps Praise For Henderson, Zuniga Before NFL Draft

What did a former Gators and current NFL offensive lineman have to say about his Florida teammates preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft?

Zach Goodall

Column: Urban Meyer Belongs in Florida's Ring of Honor

It is finally time to let the past go and embrace Meyer for everything he did for the Florida Football program.

Donavon Keiser

by

mutoka

Where Could Gators CB C.J. Henderson Go in the Top Ten?

C.J. Henderson's NFL Draft stock has soared into the top ten this past week, according to numerous reports. Which teams in that range could pull the trigger?

Zach Goodall

Former Gators OL Jawaan Taylor Envisions Bright Future for Florida Football

In an exclusive interview AllGators spoke with former Gators offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor on the future of the program, and more.

Demetrius Harvey

What Do Scottie Lewis and Keyontae Johnson's Returns Mean for the Gators?

Keyontae Johnson and Scottie Lewis have both announced they'll be back in orange and blue next year. What does this mean for Mike White's group?

Graham Marsh