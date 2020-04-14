AllGators
Gators Roundup: Scouting Reports, Hypothetical Trades, and More!

Zach Goodall

As we enter yet another weekend of a sports-less world amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, it's time for the Gators Roundup!

Twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, AllGators will round up the most relevant and best content across the Gators beat for your reading pleasure. Though there aren't any live sports at this time, Florida remains in the news with a basketball transfer, NFL Draft bites, and more.

Catch up on the current events and relevant stories revolving the Florida Gators.

SI-AllGators Roundup

- Zach Goodall and Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia provide an in-depth scouting report covering Florida's 2021 quarterback commit, Carlos Del Rio.

- Former Gators middle linebacker David Reese II tells it how it is: "I really was the quarterback of our defense," and that leadership won't be easy to replace. 

- Per Bleacher Report, former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson is a "consensus top 10 player" across NFL Draft boards.

- Former Gators center Gorjok Gak has transferred to a new school. 

- Does former Florida head coach Urban Meyer belong in the team's Ring of Honor?

What else you need to read

- Cover 1, a well-known NFL Draft scouting website, has shared their full film breakdowns of Gators' draft prospects Jonathan Greenard and Lamical Perine.

- Florida Gators senior writer Scott Carter dives in on the popular Florida caricature recruiting graphics that have taken over social media.

- Getting hypothetical, 247Sports' team publishers compiled 11 hypothetical college football trades, with the Gators trading a veteran defensive back in return for linebacker help. 

- Rivals has ranked 2021 RB Cody Brown's contenders, and Florida probably isn't where it wants to be on the list after its struggles to land top talent at the position.

Column: Urban Meyer Belongs in Florida's Ring of Honor

It is finally time to let the past go and embrace Meyer for everything he did for the Florida Football program.

Donavon Keiser

Gators LB David Reese: 'I Really Was the Quarterback of Our Defense'

The Gators are tasked with replacing their three-year starting middle linebacker this offseason.

Zach Goodall

Gators Forward Keyontae Johson Announces Return for Junior Season

The Gators' leading scorer in 2019 will return for a junior season.

Zach Goodall

Could Gators Punter Tommy Townsend Follow in his Brother's Footsteps?

For a second-straight year, a Townsend specialist will enter the draft, however the projections are completely different.

Demetrius Harvey

Take Your Pick: Gators Punt Returner Brandon James or Antonio Callaway?

With the game on the line and one final punt return being the deciding factor, which former Gators punt returner do you put back deep?

Brandon Carroll

Scouting Gators 2021 QB Commit Carlos Del Rio

A thorough look at Florida Gators 2021 quarterback commit Carlos Del Rio, through the eyes of AllGators' Zach Goodall and Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia.

Zach Goodall

Report: Gators CB CJ Henderson a "Consensus Top 10" NFL Draft Prospect

CJ Henderson is currently the only Gators prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft projected to be selected within the first round.

Demetrius Harvey

Hidden Gems: Gators Guard Ethan White Might Be Missing Piece Along OL

In our latest installment of the Hidden Gems series, we take a look at one of the rising powerhouses along the Gators' offensive line heading into 2020.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Center Gorjok Gak Transfers to California Baptist

The former Gators big man has found a new home on the west coast.

Zach Goodall

Analyzing 2021 Running Back Options for the Gators

As things stand, who are some 2021 running back prospects the Gators should take a serious look at?

Zach Goodall

