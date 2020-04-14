Gators Roundup: Scouting Reports, Hypothetical Trades, and More!

As we enter yet another weekend of a sports-less world amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, it's time for the Gators Roundup!

Twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, AllGators will round up the most relevant and best content across the Gators beat for your reading pleasure. Though there aren't any live sports at this time, Florida remains in the news with a basketball transfer, NFL Draft bites, and more.

Catch up on the current events and relevant stories revolving the Florida Gators.

SI-AllGators Roundup

- Zach Goodall and Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia provide an in-depth scouting report covering Florida's 2021 quarterback commit, Carlos Del Rio.

- Former Gators middle linebacker David Reese II tells it how it is: "I really was the quarterback of our defense," and that leadership won't be easy to replace.

- Per Bleacher Report, former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson is a "consensus top 10 player" across NFL Draft boards.

- Former Gators center Gorjok Gak has transferred to a new school.

- Does former Florida head coach Urban Meyer belong in the team's Ring of Honor?

What else you need to read

- Cover 1, a well-known NFL Draft scouting website, has shared their full film breakdowns of Gators' draft prospects Jonathan Greenard and Lamical Perine.

- Florida Gators senior writer Scott Carter dives in on the popular Florida caricature recruiting graphics that have taken over social media.

- Getting hypothetical, 247Sports' team publishers compiled 11 hypothetical college football trades, with the Gators trading a veteran defensive back in return for linebacker help.

- Rivals has ranked 2021 RB Cody Brown's contenders, and Florida probably isn't where it wants to be on the list after its struggles to land top talent at the position.