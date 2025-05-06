Gators Sapp Is Highest-Graded Returning Edge Rusher in SEC
Back in January, Tyreak Sapp - Florida Gators' top pass-rusher in 2024 - announced that he would be returning for a fifth year.
Chances are, the edge rusher would have still heard his name called relatively early if he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. With that being said, this recent draft was loaded with talent pass-rushers, with five getting drafted in the first round.
But by deciding to return to Florida, Sapp now sticks out as a top player in his position. According to PFF, Sapp is the second-highest-graded edge rusher among all returning college football players next season.
His 90.4 defensive grade is the highest in the SEC, and narrowly trails Stanford’s David Bailey (90.9).
According to PFF’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, Sapp is the 27th-best prospect overall heading into the upcoming college football season.
Last season, Sapp led Florida with seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss. His best game of the season came during a win against No.21 LSU when he recorded a career-high in tackles (eight) and tackles for loss (four).
He had the highest PFF grade (90.4) on the whole team, and the highest of any Gators defensive player since Jonathan Greenard (90.5) back in 2019.
Another rising fifth-year defender who has received some early praise is defensive lineman Caleb Banks. Last week, the 6-foot-6 and 325-pound defensive lineman landed a first-round projection in ESPN’s 2026 mock draft. Banks is also highly regarded by PFF, earning the No.60 spot on their 2026 Big Board.