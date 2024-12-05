Gators TE Arlis Boardingham to Enter Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators redshirt sophomore tight end Arlis Boardingham on Thursday announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He leaves Florida with two years of eligibility remaining.
"First and foremost, I'd like to thank god and my family for their unwavering support and guidance throughout my journey," Boardingham wrote. "Thank you to Coach Napier for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at the University of Florida. To the incredieble Gator fans, your passion and loyalty have been unmatched since the day I arrived, and I'll always be grateful for the love and energy you bring.
"My time here has truly been a blessing, filled with unforgettable memories and countless lessons. To my teammates, you are more than friends - You are family. Thank you for th ebonds, the battles, and the lifelong memories we've shared. After careful though and prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This decision was not easy, but I believe it's the best path for my personal and athletic growth.
"Thank you, Gator Nation, for everything. I'll always cherish my time here and carry it with me wherever this journey takes me next."
A member of Billy Napier's first recruiting class, Boardingham (Van Nuys, Calif.) arrived on campus as a three-star athlete who the Gators recruited as a tight end. After redshirting as a freshman, he experienced a breakout second season with 26 catches for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He was named FWAA Freshman All-American as a result.
This season, however, Boardingham saw a dip in production and playing time with 18 catches for 128 yards and two scores. He failed to record over 20 snaps in a game since the loss to Georgia and did not play in the team's win over FSU to end the regular season.
Boardingham is the Gator's 10th total departure and eighth scholarship player to announce plans to leave the program. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Dec. 9.