Gators TE Keon Zipperer Announces End of Career
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Longtime Florida Gators tight end Keon Zipperer on Sunday announced his football career has ended after a serious injury and multiple surgeries, which have kept him off the field for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Zipperer suffered a knee injury in a spring scrimmage preceding the 2023 campaign and has yet to see the field since.
"My football career came to an end after a serious injury and multiple surgeries in 2023, challenges I'm still working to overcome," Zipperer wrote. "Yet, through it all, I've come to trust that God has a bigger plan for my life. Sometimes, our dreams change - not because we've failed, but because we're meant to follow a path we never anticipated. Even in this difficult season, I believe there's a purpose behind the pain. My faith gives me strength each down, knowing these challenges are shaping me for a future that will be even more meaningful than I once imagined.
"Thank you, Coach Dan Mullen and Coach Billy Napier, for embracing me as I am and giving me the chance to be a Florida Gator. You believed in me through every high and low, allowing me to be part of something larger than myself. Wearing that Gator uniform, representing Florida with #9, has been an honor I'll carry with me always. The lessons, friendships and experiences I gained as a Gator will forever be a part of who I am, and I'm proud to be part of the Gator Nation."
Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class as a four-star prospect, the Lakeland (Fla.) product appeared in 39 games from 2019-2022 making 38 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns as a rotational tight end and special teams player.
Zipperer began to carve a consistent role in the offense during the 2022 campaign with six starts, but other injuries held him to only eight total appearances in 13 games. His 13-catch, 177-yard and one-touchdown season would be his last.
"It's an unfortunate event that happened last year," tight end Hayden Hansen said heading into the 2024 season. "I feel for the guy. He's a really hard worker. He's taking everything he can, any approach he can, to get back on the field. And again, it's just a veteran presence in the room that really helps us. If we need questions, we turn to him and ask. He's been here for five years now (Class of '19), so it's just good to have guys like that in the room. We're going to support him until he gets back healthy."
After earning a free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Zipperer redshirted in 2023 due to his injury with hopes to return in 2024. He even participated in the Gators' fall camp heading into the 2024 season.
Despite Zipperer exhausting his eligibility, there was a possibility he could earn a rare seventh year of eligibility with a medical waiver from the NCAA.
With Zipperer's career over, Florida is left with four scholarship tight ends heading into the 2025 season with veteran Hansen, rotational piece Tony Livingston, rising redshirt freshman Amir Jackson and signee Micah Jones.
The Gators lost scholarship players Arlis Boardingham and Gavin Hall alongside walk on Dawson Johnson to the transfer portal ahead of its bowl matchup against Tulane.