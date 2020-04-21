AllGators
Which Gators WR Can Replace Van Jefferson's Ability to Get Open?

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators transitioned into a pass-heavy offense in 2019 amidst run-blocking struggles. It was unusual to watch a Dan Mullen-led team move away from the run game, but he adjusted to the strengths of his roster early on and it paid dividends as the Gators owned the No. 16 passing offense in the nation.

A primary reason for Florida's pass game success, even considering snaps and targets were notably spread among eight pass-catchers, was wide receiver Van Jefferson and his superb route-running ability. The 6-1, 200 lb. receiver wasn't the fastest, nor the strongest receiver Florida had in its formations, but he was as dependable as they come in terms of getting open.

Should the Gators continue to lean on the passing game in 2020, or whenever the next football season starts due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, quarterback Kyle Trask will miss Jefferson dearly. 

Trask returns a major impact receiver in tight end Kyle Pitts, and wide receiver Trevon Grimes has flashed excellent potential to step into a full-time role. But as a timing and rhythm-based quarterback, losing a dependable receiver in Jefferson who could consistently be trusted to get open in the short-to-intermediate field and come down with the ball can single-handedly affect the flow of the offense.

Luckily, there's a candidate on the roster to replace Jefferson who is also ready to step into a larger role, that being rising redshirt sophomore Jacob Copeland.

Copeland's breakthrough has been highly anticipated by Florida fans since he signed as a member of the 2018 recruiting class. The 6-0, 192 lb. receiver has flashed in moments, hauling in 22 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns over his first two seasons in orange and blue.

Though his production has been limited, due to the veteran talent Florida has stockpiled at receiver over the past two seasons, Copeland is twitchy and athletic enough to mold into the same type of weapon that Jefferson provided the Gators' offense. According to ESPN, Copeland produced a 4.44 40 yard dash and 37.4-inch vertical jump coming out of high school, both of which being top-tier results.

Copeland's athleticism has translated to his route running, which is something that we've seen in glimpses.

In the biggest game of Copeland's career to date against South Carolina, he put his footwork on display to get open vertically. His three receptions for 89 yards and a score were just a taste of what's to come when Copeland takes on a bigger role in 2020, and he did it against solid SEC competition as well.

These movements skills have been evident in practice sessions as well. When fall camp was open to the media in 2019, Copeland's fluidity could be seen in individual drills where the receiving group was working on their route breaks.

The Gators aren't in a position to rotate six or more receivers in 2020 given the loss of veterans and influx of young talent, which should lead to inflated snaps for Copeland and Grimes to emerge as dynamic threats. 

Copeland has flashed enough promise to suggest that he can take over for Jefferson after spending two years under his wing, developing as a route-runner and dependable weapon.

