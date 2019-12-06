Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators WR Van Jefferson Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson just got a little bump up in his pursuit of an NFL career.

Jefferson has accepted an invitation to the 2020 Senior Bowl, making him the fourth Gator to do so in this senior class. He will join running back Lamical Perine, and defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga in Mobile for the all-star game.

The 6-2, 197 lb. wideout had previously committed to the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, FL, with fellow receivers Freddie Swain and Josh Hammond. However, the Senior Bowl is considered a step up from the Shrine Bowl and produces more NFL Draft picks on a yearly basis.

Jefferson joins USC's Michael Pittman Jr., Baylor's Denzel Mims, Vanderbilt's Kalija Lipscomb, Texas' Collin Johnson and Devin Dunervay, Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden, South Carolina's Bryan Edwards, Notre Dame's Chase Claypool, and Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk as receivers from across the nation to accept an invite.

He finished his second and final season at Florida with 43 receptions, tallying 528 yards and six touchdowns. It's tough to stand out consistently in Florida's spread out passing attack, but Jefferson has been a consistent possession receiver for quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Feleipe Franks over the past two seasons, specializing in nifty route running technique to separate from defensive backs in the absence of elite speed.

The 2020 NFL Draft's wide receiver class is arguably the deepest and most talented ever, so it's important for prospects like Jefferson to take advantage of opportunities to network and show teams his skill-set along the way. The Senior Bowl provides that, as all 32 NFL teams will attend each day of practice, the game, and will hold meetings with each player.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Defensive Players Whose Roles Must Increase Next Season

Graham Marsh
1 0

Next season, plenty of defensive standouts are departing for the Gators. Who needs to fill voids?

Zach Goodall

Florida AD Scott Stricklin expects Dan Mullen to be the Gators head coach for “a long, long time.”…

0

2020 Defensive Tackle Jalen Lee Commits to Florida

Zach Goodall
0

Florida continues to solidify their defensive line with their 2020 class.

Three Transfer Options for Gators QB Feleipe Franks

Zach Goodall
3 0

Where could quarterback Feleipe Franks end up next?

With Time, Ques Glover Will be a Threat for the Gators

Donavon Keiser
0

The Gators have found a diamond in the rough in their 5-11 point guard.

Scouting Report: What is Florida Getting in CB Ethan Pouncey?

Brian Smith
0

The Gators have a special talent en route to Gainesville in cornerback Ethan Pouncey. Here is his high school scouting report.

Florida Almost Guaranteed a New Year's Six Bowl, up to No. 9 in CFP

Zach Goodall
0

This ranking bodes well for Florida's shot at a New Year's Six Bowl.

Tuesday's Take: What Will Florida Miss About Each Senior Wide Receiver?

GrahamMarsh_
0

The Gators are losing four senior wide receivers. Which one will be missed the most?

Gators Stock Report: Emory Jones, Zach Carter Up After FSU

Donavon Keiser
2 0

Check out the final Gators regular season stock report for 2019.

Feleipe Franks Should Be Remembered in a Positive Light at Florida

Ainslie Lee
0

He had his fans, and he had his doubters. But most importantly, he had the grip of his team, and that's why Florida fans should be thankful for Feleipe Franks.