Graham Mertz Confirmed to Start against Texas A&M over DJ Lagway, Per Report
Florida Gators fifth-year quarterback Graham Mertz is expected to start Saturday against Texas A&M, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway is likely to see the field as well, per the report.
After suffering a concussion in the Gators’ Week 1 loss to Miami, Mertz will start under center after missing the Samford game.
In Mertz’s place, Lagway received his first career start and threw for 456 yards and three touchdowns, breaking Florida’s true freshman single-game passing record previously held by Chris Leak. He led UF to a 45-7 victory; its first of the season.
Mertz exited the Miami game with a concussion in the third quarter and was just 11-20 for 91 yards and an interception.
"Our intentions are the same. We intend to play [Lagway] every week," head coach Billy Napier said after the Samford win. "I think we intended to do that last week as well. I think we had 20 plays or something at halftime last week. So we struggled to get any rhythm going. But he brings a different element to our team, and there's no question he'll be a part of every plan going forward."
Mertz is coming off his best collegiate career in 2023, but Lagway impressed in his first game despite the FCS defense he was facing in Samford. He was making throws Mertz couldn’t and Florida finally had a deep ball threat throughout.
Regardless, Napier is going with the veteran in an expected packed Swamp Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ABC.