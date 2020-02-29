Greenard, Zuniga Asked to Change Positions at NFL Combine

One quarter of Florida's prospects at the 2020 NFL Combine have been asked to move around the field this week in Indianapolis.

According to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, former Florida defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga have both been asked by NFL teams to work out at linebacker during the event. Greenard and Zuniga are two of the 46 prospects that teams are interested in seeing play a different position in the pros than they did in college.

It is unclear at this time if either will make the transition ahead of Saturday when defensive linemen and linebackers are slated to take the field to perform athletic drills. Though, Greenard isn't new to this type of request.

At the 2020 Senior Bowl in January, where Greenard and Zuniga both played for the Cincinnati Bengals-coached South team, Greenard was asked to and proceeded to move to strong-side (SAM) linebacker throughout the week in the Bengals' 4-3 under defensive front.

Linebacker isn't exactly unusual to Greenard, however, he is being used is different ways that he is used to by NFL teams. He spent the 2019 season as Florida's BUCK rush end, which is a hybrid edge rushing position that sometimes acts as a defensive end, and other times as a standing, pass rushing linebacker.

Greenard performed well at SAM in the Bengals' under front. There, he could still set the edge against the run and rush the passer, which of course led to his 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss during his 2019 season at Florida, but he was also tasked with dropping into coverage against tight ends. Greenard did a good job in that respect, earning praise from NFL coaches and notably blanketing Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney in one on ones.

For Zuniga, though, a move to linebacker is actually the opposite of what could have been expected. At the Senior Bowl, Zuniga told AllGators that he wanted to prove his versatility to teams as a defensive lineman who could move inside and out, not as a linebacker.

On top of this, Zuniga is up to 264 lbs. at the Combine, which is the most he's weighed on record. Though his 6-3, 246 lb. playing frame at UF was certainly undersized, Zuniga won in the trenches with speed and explosion. Adding weight only to be asked to move to linebacker doesn't make much sense for Zuniga.

It will be interesting to see where both prospects take the field for day three of on-field drills at the NFL Combine. Prospects are often asked to change positions, and in some cases, it makes a lot of sense.

We'll see if it pays off for Florida's two edge prospects.