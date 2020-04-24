AllGators
2020 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Gators CB CJ Henderson in First Round

Demetrius Harvey

It didn't take too long, and now it is official. Former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson will be taking his talents to Jacksonville after being selected ninth overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jaguars.

For months we have speculated the Gators cornerback would be selected early in round one, and that he would be the second cornerback off the board after now Lions cornerback Jeffery Okudah who was drafted third overall, that much came true. For the Jaguars, they'll be getting an incredibly athletically gifted football player who has the nose for the football.

Henderson is Florida's highest NFL Draft selection since Dante Fowler Jr. was taken by the Jaguars with the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

At the 2020 NFL Combine, Henderson ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time for cornerbacks with a time of 4.39 seconds. The South Florida native jumped 37.5 inches in the vertical jump, good for top-10 among defensive backs and safeties along with 127 inches in the broad jump, still good for top-10 among defensive backs.

Over the last three seasons at Florida, Henderson tallied 66 solo tackles, four sacks, six interceptions, and 20 pass breakups in 26 starts for the Gators. Henderson was named First Team All-SEC in 2019, along with second-team All-SEC during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Henderson brings smooth coverage skills and can effortlessly fit in nearly any scheme in the NFL due to his versatility displayed while at Florida, typically playing press-man but oftentimes moving into zone defense as well. While he has been knocked for his tackling ability, Henderson at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds did not show a lack of effort and typically possessed confidence in sticking his head into the fray.

Earlier this week, Henderson joined ESPN's Maria Taylor via Instagram Live and was asked what he'd be bringing to whichever team he'd be drafted by. He responded in kind:

"I'm a competitor, a hard worker, willing to get anything done to be the best"

