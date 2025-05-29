Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Four Gators Games Announced
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Four of the Florida Gators' 12 games officially have a start time and television designation, the SEC and ESPN announced Thursday.
To start, the Gators will host a pair of non-Power 4 opponents in Long Island on Aug. 30, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC+, and in-state school USF on Sept. 6 at 4:15 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.
The following week, Florida opens conference play at rival LSU at 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC. The Gators snapped a five-game losing streak to the Tigers last season at home but haven't won in Death Valley since 2016 and in Death Valley at night since 2009.
Finally, Florida's yearly matchup with Georgia in Jacksonville, the last to be held in the city until 2028 due to stadium renovations, will kick off on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The Gators are the designated home team this season. The game will move to Atlanta for the 2026 season and Tampa for the 2027 season before returning to Jacksonville.
The Gators' other eight games - at Miami (Sept. 20), Texas (Oct. 4), at Texas A&M (Oct. 11), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), at Kentucky (Nov. 8), at Ole Miss (Nov. 15), Tennessee (Nov. 22) and Florida State (Nov. 29). - will have their start times and TV assignments released at a later date.
Florida previously announced its themes for its six home games, all of which can be found here.