Napier Gives Updates on Gators QB Lagway, RB Johnson Jr.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators approach its yearly matchup against SEC foe LSU, head coach Billy Napier gave positive updates on both quarterback DJ Lagway and running back Montrell Johnson Jr., who both missed last week's 49-17 loss to Texas.
The duo was individually listed as "questionable" on Wednesday's injury report after being game time decisions last week. Lagway missed his first game of his collegiate career with a hamstring injury suffered in the loss to Georgia two weeks ago.
"He's been able to practice," Napier said of his freshman quarterback. "Obviously he's modified a little bit, but he's making progress every day. He is getting closer and closer to being prepared to play. So I do think we are creating a game-day environment in terms of the treatment and modifications we're using, you know, just to make sure he's comfortable with that. So he did work today, and obviously I think he made progress – he’s felt better today than he felt yesterday. We're hopeful that'll be the case tomorrow."
In Lagway's absence, Florida's offense struggled behind redshirt freshman transfer Aidan Warner, who was making his first career start. Warner threw for 125 yards and two interceptions while completing 12 of his 25 passes.
However, Florida's run game found success against the Longhorns behind a dynamic duo of Ja'Kobi Jackson and Jadan Baugh, who have taken the bulk of the rushing attempts in Johnson Jr.'s absence.
Jackson rushed for a UF career-high 116 yards and a score against the Longhorns, which marked two-straight games with a touchdown for the former JUCO back. Baugh added 88 yards and a score in last week's loss and currently leads the team in rushing yards (411) and rushing touchdowns (six).
Johnson Jr., meanwhile, has not played since exiting the loss to Tennessee in the middle of the third quarter with an apparent lower body injury.
“He is much closer," Napier said. "He's been able to do more this week than he did last week. So, you know, I think he’s day to day, you know, and I think ultimately, that's a position where you have a lower body injury, you got to be 100%, right, to be as effective as you want to be. And certainly for him, this one’s personal to him, because he's from Louisiana, so he's motivated. He's practiced, you know, is he 100%? We'll see, but we're going to do what we've done in the past. We're not going to put him out there until he's ready.”
Florida will have its next update on the duo on Thursday with its second injury report of the week at 8:10 p.m. and another at the same time on Friday. The Gators pregame injury report on Saturday is expected to come out at 2 p.m., 90 minutes before its 3:30 kickoff against LSU.