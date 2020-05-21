AllGators
What the NCAA Transfer-Waiver Tabling Could Mean For Florida Gators

Demetrius Harvey

Certain Florida Gators football players may have to wait a while longer to know whether or not they will be eligible to suit up for the team this upcoming season.

Yesterday, the NCAA Division I Council ruled to delay the decision on whether or not players could become eligible by way of a one-time transfer waiver which would have allowed any player to participate without the need for an exemption.

The NCAA will now decide in January for the 2021-22 academic year whether or not to allow for transfer waivers to be used when the board votes on a comprehensive legislative package creating "uniform, modernized rules governing eligibility after transfer for student-athletes in all sports." 

“We will not simply change the rule, but we will consider a comprehensive package designed to address the multiple complexities involved,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania via a release by Michelle Brutlag Hosick of NCAA.org.

For the Gators, there are currently five players seeking eligibility. Receiver Justin Shorter (Penn State), linebacker Noah Keeter (UCLA), kicker Zack Sessa (Georgia Southern), running back Lorenzo Lingard (Miami), and DE/OLB Brenton Cox (Georgia).

For Cox, he sat out last season, fulfilling the eligibility requirements which will allow him to suit up for the orange and blue this season. However, for the other four would-be Gators, they'll likely need to sit out, barring any hardship exemptions that could be in play.

Players such as wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (Texas) and offensive lineman Stewart Reese (Mississippi State) are immediately eligible as both players have graduated, becoming graduate-transfers for the 2020 season.

Each player who will likely not suit up for the Gators next season due to this decision by the NCAA will affect the roster and outlook at the specific position groups in various ways: 

Lorenzo Lingard

Lingard originally decided to transfer to the Gators following his redshirt sophomore season with the Miami Hurricanes, a season in which the running back was coming off of a knee injury during his rookie season. Entering his third season of action, Lingard is expected to be fully healthy and ready to suit up, however, due to transfer rules he may not be eligible.

There is a possibility of Lingard gaining a hardship waiver to return closer to his family, however, all of that is simply speculation at this moment. It won't be until the NCAA officially makes a decision as we inch closer to the season that this could be resolved.

Without Lingard in the fold, the Gators will likely rely on Malik Davis to carry the load as he is fully expected to enter the season as the team's unquestioned starter at running back. However, don't be surprised if redshirt freshmen running back Nay'Quan Wright gets involved in the action as well.

Justin Shorter

Shorter, entering his junior season after transferring from Penn State due to playing time concerns is not likely to see action for the orange and blue this season. While there was potential for him to become eligible with a one-time transfer waiver, that option is out the window until at least the 2021-22 academic year.

Simply put, the Gators are loaded with young talent in the receiving group. With players such as Jacob Copeland, Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney, and potentially senior receiver Rick Wells, the team should be fine at the position until Shorter is eventually eligible.

Noah Keeter

The defensive end/outside linebacker transferring from UCLA, Keeter will need to sit out a season after not contributing anything for the Bruins in 2019.

In any event, the rising sophomore should be able to count last season as a redshirt season, allowing him to have three years of eligibility left after he joins the team on the gridiron in 2021. The Gators are loaded with young up-and-coming talent at the outside linebacker position.

Not only does the team have a very freakish athlete in Mohamoud Diabate, but the team also has Cox joining the fray as stated earlier who should be able to provide enough support at the position. Other players such as Khris Bogle and Lloyd Summerall III should look to contribute as well.

Zack Sessa

Sessa will likely serve as a depth piece throughout his career at Florida, and with starting kicker Evan McPherson and backup Chris Howard holding onto the reigns for the next two years, Sessa not being eligible isn’t the end of the world.

