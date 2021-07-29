Oklahoma, Texas Officially Invited to Join SEC

The Florida Gators could have more competition heading its way in the next few years with Oklahoma and Texas officially invited to join them in the SEC.

Earlier today, the SEC presidents officially voted unanimously - 14-0 - to invite Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC. The two programs officially made their intentions to leave the Big 12 on Monday, expected to not renew their grant of rights agreement with the Big 12.

The move was first reported by Stadium Network's Brett McMurphy.

The Sooners and the Longhorns did state they planned to honor their existing agreements through the 2024-25 term when the contracts are set to expire.

RELATED: What Would Oklahoma and Texas in the SEC Mean for the Florida Gators?

While that is the current plan for the two programs, there have been reports that have stated both programs could leave the conference as early as the 2022 season, owing around $80M in order to be granted an early exit out of the Big 12 and into the SEC.

Earlier this week, Big 12 commissioner, Bob Bowlsby, made a statement expressing the conference's disappointment in the two program's decision:

"Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently," said Bowlsby.

"The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions' efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond.

"The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future."

The move made today to officially invite Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC will likely be followed by the Texas and Oklahoma Board of Regents officially accepting the invitations to become the conference's 15th and 16th members.

While it is unclear how exactly this will impact the Gators and the SEC East specifically, adding both Big 12 powerhouses will add plenty to the conference as a whole. The added competition will certainly impact the team's recruiting efforts and will change the dynamics of how the programs play year in and year out.

While nothing is completely official, it appears that it is a done deal both Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC in short time. Whether it will be four years from now or a year from now remains to be seen, however.

With the SEC's TV deal being one of the largest in the nation, there's no question the move will benefit the Sooners and the Longhorns in plenty of ways beyond simple competition.