Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Defensive Back Depth Chart

As we all know, Florida is known for its defensive back production as they are one of a few schools that has a legitimate claim of being "DBU".

Throughout last season, cornerback C.J, Henderson showcased his abilities to make all sorts of plays, as he climbed draft boards to within the top three at his position in many 2020 mock drafts. This year will be much different without the presence of Henderson, but Kaiir Elam is expected to come right in and replace the future NFL draft pick.

Marco Wilson decided to stay at Florida for his redshirt junior season, which was massive news to Florida fans as the Gators desperately needed a veteran leader in the defensive back group.

On the backend, Florida will have options as Donovan Stiner, Shawn Davis, and Brad Stewart Jr. will all return.

There are many moving pieces among this young secondary, as Trey Dean III could return to playing safety, and it is still a question if Wilson will stay inside at STAR or move back to being a boundary corner as he was in his freshman season.

With that being said let's dive into the depth chart, shall we?

Boundary Cornerback

1. Kaiir Elam

The All-SEC freshman was outstanding in his freshman season as he stepped in for Henderson after he went down with an injury early in the season. Elam was quick to learn the scheme, which allowed Wilson to move to STAR with very little decline as Henderson took back his spot once he was healthy. The sophomore from North Palm Beach is outstanding in man-to-man coverage and will be able to match up with any receiver that the Gators will face in 2020.

2. Trey Dean III*

If Dean does decide to stay at cornerback, he could compete for snaps as a boundary corner, a spot where he played often in late 2019.

It would make much more sense for Dean to play safety with the depth the way it is. Dean claimed prior to the 2019 season after moving to STAR that he is "very versatile" and "could play anywhere in the secondary," so moving around to find the correct spot after a down year is a must.

3. Jahari Rogers

Another underclassman that could move into the rotation would freshman Jahari Rogers, the high four-star from Arlington, Texas. Rogers comes into Gainesville will many of the physical tools to be a corner, but could use the development throughout his freshman season to become a more sound cornerback. Keep in mind Rogers only played corner full time in his senior season of high school.

Field cornerback

1. Chester Kimbrough

Opposite of Elam is still a question mark, but rising sophomore Chester Kimbrough can take that spot if Wilson is the man at STAR, and vice versa.

Kimbrough was impressive as a freshman as his footwork is crisp and clean in man coverage, but he must bulk up to take the next step as a sophomore. The Louisiana DB played often and was tested in the Orange Bowl in place of Henderson, but ultimately stepped up when he was tasked with doing so. His smaller frame is a concern (5-11, 172 lbs.), but strength coach Nick Savage should help Kimbrough pack on a few more pounds of muscle this offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kimbrough allowed only five receptions on 12 targets in 2019, giving up a completion percentage in coverage of 41.6%, which is better than Elam's 43.5% on 23 targets.

2. Jaydon Hill

Hill was another 2019 signee who played often in his freshman season as he healed from the ACL injury he suffered in his senior year of hill school. Hill didn't miss a beat on the field which got him additional playing time behind Henderson. The edge goes to Kimbrough due to his experience and versatility, but Hill could also be up to move to STAR depending on Wilson.

3. Ethan Pouncey

Pouncey is another young defensive back who could see time early, but his frame is an early concern, as he is listed at only 157 pounds.

This should be a problem that is quickly fixed, as Pouncey was among one of the few defensive backs to enroll at Florida for the spring semester, alongside Rogers. Pouncey also missed the majority of his senior season with an injury, which could have an effect on his current weight.

Pouncey is superb in coverage, especially when the ball in the air. I'm looking forward to watching how both corners will develop early, as they both will get extra time with corners coach Torrian Gray.

Nickel cornerback (STAR)

1. Marco Wilson

Yes, I do think Wilson will end up outside again in 2020, but with the lack of other options that have experience, Wilson will be a plug-and-play guy at nickel.

This could potentially just be for the spring as other guys will start to better understand the position, but the Florida defense was much better with Wilson at STAR at the end of 2019. Wilson could easily slide back outside as long as the Gators can find a replacement at nickel.

2. Amari Burney

Burney definitely has the skillset to become a nickel corner, but ultimately Wilson gets the reps due to his familiarity with the position from last season.

Still, Burney may be needed more at the linebacker position, as Florida's personnel at the LB position is thin and mediocre in coverage. With Burney pitching in at the MONEY linebacker spot, that could help patch up any coverage concerns at the linebacker position, while another defensive back takes care of STAR.

3. Chester Kimbrough or Jaydon Hill

As a result of the lack of exprienced defensive backs participating in spring, Kimbrough and Hill could both see reps at STAR as well as their efforts outside.

Free safety

1. Shawn Davis

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and safeties coach Ron English were known for rotating the safeties last season, and this is an idea that could make its way back into the scheme in 2020. When you have two veteran guys playing the same position it can be difficult to find reps for both of them, which is why the rotation will most likely become a reality again next season.

Davis was a consistent playmaker throughout last season, but lapses in certain plays caused breakdowns and big plays for the Gators' opponents. Consistency is the main issue within the safety room, as no one stood out to secure a true starting role in 2019 at free safety by themselves.

2. Donovan Stiner

This is one of the closest positions on the roster, as both Stiner and Davis have shown flashes of what they can do throughout last season. Stiner really made an effort to turn around his season after a bad start last year, and he finished strong by making plays in both the run game and in coverage. Those lapses were also had by Stiner, so I'm going to give the upper hand to Davis, as he has more potential to have a big offseason and become a larger part of the defense in his senior season.

Strong safety

1. Brad Stewart Jr.

Stewart was another safety that had a very high ceiling coming into 2019 but due to several reasons, he did not have the season many expected him to. Stewart was injured throughout the season but still managed to play often by splitting snaps with now-graduated safety Jeawon Taylor. Stewart has the potential to become a consistent playmaker in Florida's shallow secondary, but he must be developed properly which tends to be an underlying issue with the Gators' safety room.

2. Trey Dean III*

With Stewart having a rather mediocre year last season, I'd like to see Dean try to play his high school position of safety. It's very unlikely that Dean plays STAR again, a spot that he was replaced swiftly at after the loss to Georgia last season. Dean has the physical ability to play safety at a high level but would have to learn the scheme over again at a new position (again). This is one of the main things to look for throughout spring practice, as the defensive backfield would shift if Dean were to make a move on a starting safety spot.

3. Rashad Torrence II

To add to the depth in the safeties room, Rashad Torrence II will be available and is a candidate to earn early playing time.

Like with the corners, getting Torrence to campus as an early enrollee is vital to helping the development and growth of these athletes, as they'll get these spring reps. This will only help Torrence when next year comes around, as both Davis and Stiner will depart and a huge void will open up among the safeties.

Final Thoughts

Florida does have a plethora of options for their defensive backfield and there is no question that throughout spring these positions can change with players moving spots. It will be something to keep watch on as the secondary struggled at times throughout last season, despite the Gators owning a top 20 defense.

Even if the above depth chart ends up being correct, expect starters and key backups to move around the backend of the defense throughout the 2020 season and beyond. Versatility is key in Grantham's scheme.