Report: ACC Expected to Play Conference-Only Games, UF-FSU Game in Jeopardy

The Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles football teams may not face off this year which would be the first time since 1958 the historic rivalry matchup was not played.

According to a report from Stadium's Brett McMurphy, ACC football is expected to play conference-only games this year, McMurphy also states that no official decision has been made.

This report has been corroborated by Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman, who stated that the ACC coaches have already been informed of the conference-only plan, however, it is not yet definite. Feldman also reporters that the ACC conference-only football plan would include independent Notre Dame.

The change could potentially have the ACC joining the Big-10 as the two conferences which will be conducting only conference games this year, given the on-going coronavirus pandemic. According to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, there will be only 10 games played this season for the Big-10.

The Big-10 officially made the announcement of conference-only play earlier today.

"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," the Big Ten said in a statement.

"To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports."

The ACC has yet to announce its own conference-only play, however, earlier today the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that each of its fall Olympic Sports will delay the start of competition until at least September 1st. Those sports included the delay of all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

All of these recommendations and actions today have been born out by the threat of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its student-athletes. Over the past few weeks and with the spike of coronavirus cases across the nation, the thought of starting on time has shifted among some conference commissioners.

“Two or three weeks ago, I was cautiously optimistic that if things kept going well, we’d be able to start on time and play a full season,” says Larry Scott, the Pac-12 commissioner via Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger. “But things haven’t gone as well.”

Dellenger also reported earlier today the SEC, however, has conducted its weekly conference call with league headquarters and there has been no change in play or practice plans.

While everything is seemingly still incredibly fluid as to how or when collegiate sports, and specifically football, will begin, it appears we are beginning to see a much clearer picture on how the process could unfold.

For now, it appears the Gators could find themselves not facing their biggest in-state rival in the Seminoles at the very least.

In 2019, the Gators defeated the Seminoles 40-17. This year's matchup is currently slated to be played in Tallahassee on November 28th. The Gators currently lead the series 36-26-2.