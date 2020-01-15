Report: Gators QB Feleipe Franks to Visit Arkansas

Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December of 2019, will visit the University of Arkansas on Friday as reviews his options to transfer as a graduate student, according to HawgBeat.com.

Franks, a redshirt junior, suffered a season-ending dislocated ankle against Kentucky in Week 3 of the 2019 season. Following the emergence of Kyle Trask in his place as Florida's signal-caller, Franks entered the transfer portal in hopes of finishing his college career on a high note.

Sources told GatorMaven that Franks visited the University of Kansas a couple of weeks after entering the portal. While Kansas certainly isn't an SEC level football program, head coach Les Miles earned a commitment from Franks when he called the shots at LSU, before Franks flipped to Florida. That's a connection to remember.

Reports also emerged of Florida head coach Dan Mullen recommending Franks to look into playing for head coach and Air Raid guru Mike Leach at Washington State. However, Leach was named the head coach of Mississippi State just last week, so playing for Leach would keep Franks in the SEC.

The 6-6, 238 lb. quarterback finished his career at Florida with a completion percentage of 59%, tossing for 4593 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Franks also added 438 yards and eight scores in the run game.

A transfer to Arkansas would also keep Franks in the SEC, and he'd have a clear path towards starting for the Razorbacks in 2020. Arkansas had five quarterbacks throw at least 25 passes in 2019 (eight players threw at least one pass all season), and none completed more than 53.6% of their passes. The entire group combined for 2315 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Expect Franks to make a transfer decision soon. Friday marks the final day of enrollment at both Arkansas and Kansas.