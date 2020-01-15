GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Report: Gators QB Feleipe Franks to Visit Arkansas

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December of 2019, will visit the University of Arkansas on Friday as reviews his options to transfer as a graduate student, according to HawgBeat.com.

Franks, a redshirt junior, suffered a season-ending dislocated ankle against Kentucky in Week 3 of the 2019 season. Following the emergence of Kyle Trask in his place as Florida's signal-caller, Franks entered the transfer portal in hopes of finishing his college career on a high note.

Sources told GatorMaven that Franks visited the University of Kansas a couple of weeks after entering the portal. While Kansas certainly isn't an SEC level football program, head coach Les Miles earned a commitment from Franks when he called the shots at LSU, before Franks flipped to Florida. That's a connection to remember.

Reports also emerged of Florida head coach Dan Mullen recommending Franks to look into playing for head coach and Air Raid guru Mike Leach at Washington State. However, Leach was named the head coach of Mississippi State just last week, so playing for Leach would keep Franks in the SEC.

The 6-6, 238 lb. quarterback finished his career at Florida with a completion percentage of 59%, tossing for 4593 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Franks also added 438 yards and eight scores in the run game.

A transfer to Arkansas would also keep Franks in the SEC, and he'd have a clear path towards starting for the Razorbacks in 2020. Arkansas had five quarterbacks throw at least 25 passes in 2019 (eight players threw at least one pass all season), and none completed more than 53.6% of their passes. The entire group combined for 2315 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Expect Franks to make a transfer decision soon. Friday marks the final day of enrollment at both Arkansas and Kansas.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huge news: Mississippi State hires Washington State head coach Mike Leach to the same position, and…

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Five Play Prospect: Gators OL Issiah Walker Scouting Report

Next up in our "Five Play Prospect" series, scouting the Florida Gators' 2020 signing class, is offensive lineman Issiah Walker.

Zach Goodall

by

The_Pretentious_One

Florida Gave the 2020 National Champions their Biggest Test

Comparing game results is always apples to oranges, but Florida's performance against LSU, compared to Clemson, is incredibly encouraging.

Ainslie Lee

by

gatorgab

Three Takeaways From Florida’s 71-55 Win Over Ole Miss

Florida beat Ole Miss 71-55 on Tuesday night at the O’Connell Center. Here are three takeaways.

Graham Marsh

Top 2022 In-State DB Names Florida as his Leader

The Jacksonville, FL native and Robert E. Lee High School star defensive back will make his big decision soon.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Top Remaining Targets for the 2020 Class

With National Signing Day rapidly approaching, GatorMaven walks you through the top remaining targets for the Gators for the 2020 class.

Brandon Carroll

ESPN Ranks Tim Tebow as the No. 76 College Football Player of All-Time

And that ranking is very bad.

Jeremy Klump

2021 WR has Florida in his Top Five Schools

One of the state's top slot receivers has Florida in his top five schools, and will make his college decision in May.

Brian Smith

Tuesday's Take: Kyle Trask Is The Best Returning QB In The SEC

With Joe Burrow, Jake Fromm and Tua Tagovailoa all departing after the 2019 season, who else better than Kyle Trask?

Graham Marsh

Five Play Prospect: Gators OL Joshua Braun Scouting Report

Next up in our Five Play Prospect series, scouting each of Florida's 2020 signings, is offensive lineman Joshua Braun.

Zach Goodall

by

sckendallUF