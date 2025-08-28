Scouting Gators Opponents: 3 LIU Players to Watch
The Florida Gators are set to open the season by hosting the LIU Sharks on Saturday in the Swamp. It’s an FCS opponent, meaning, let’s be honest, you’re probably not that familiar with the incoming roster.
Just to make this tune-up game a little more interesting, let’s get to know three players on the Sharks.
We’ll take a look at two offensive pieces and one on the defense.
Ethan Greenwood, Quarterback
The local Long Island native is the heart and soul of the Sharks' offense, and that might be understating it. Last season, he led the team in both passing yards (921) and rushing (912) as well as touchdowns from the air (5) and from the ground (five).
I was going to make a joke that if he could catch his own passes, the team would let him. But then I noticed he also has 144 receiving yards, which is the third best on the team. Obviously, he didn’t throw to himself, but that’s almost beside the point. He did it all last year.
Are we going to see this against Florida? If we do, Billy Napier is going to have some explaining to do. However, he’s by far the top standout player.
The Sharks turned things around a bit after an 0-6 when Greenwood saw more time at quarterback. They won four of their final six games to finish 4-8.
Ludovick Choquette, Running Back
By default, Choquette is the No. 2 player on the offense. He rushed for 533 yards and two touchdowns. He also made for a nice end zone option with two touchdown catches.
Basically, if Greenwood doesn’t do something on offense, it’s because this guy is carrying the ball.
Well, based on precedent, there’s a good chance they’re both involved in the same play.
DQ Watkins, Defensive End
Based on the stats from last season, Watkins appears to be the top contributor on defense. He led the team with 4 1/2 sacks and was second on the team in interceptions (1), forced fumbles (1). He was also one of a handful of players to recover a fumble.
His 39 tackles were fourth on the team last season.
Now that you know some names of the opponent, maybe it’ll help spruce up a game that ESPN gives the Gators a 99% chance to win.
Kick off is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ESPN+.