Seattle Seahawks Trade Up Gators OT Stone Forsythe in NFL Draft

The Florida Gators continue to stack picks in this year's draft with left tackle Stone Forsythe the latest to be selected in this year's NFL Draft.

The Florida Gators now have eight players off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft, as offensive tackle Stone Forsythe has been selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 208th overall pick in the sixth round. Seattle traded picks No. 217 and No. 250 to the Chicago Bears to move up for Forsythe.

Forsythe, 6-foot-8, 307 pounds, has been Florida's primary blind-side blocker over the past two seasons with the Gators displaying plenty of pass-blocking ability for quarterback Kyle Trask.

Forsythe is a lean tackle prospect with 97th-percentile height among offensive tackles and 62nd-percentile arm length (34⅜"). He pairs great size with impressive athleticism, having clocked a 5.13-second 40-yard dash (77th percentile), 7.47 3-cone drill (83rd percentile), and 4.63 20-yard shuttle (74th percentile).

The former Florida offensive tackle would finish his career with 40 games played, including 29 starters. He has showcased his versatility plenty over the years, switching back and forth between left tackle and right tackle during his third year with the team in 2018.

Last season, Forsythe was thought of as one of the more important players within the Florida offense. After the team threw the football an astronomical 437+ passes, Trask made sure to give credit where it was due at the time for Forsythe's play, calling him one of the more underrated players during Florida's run.

"I think Stone has done a very good job this year and hasn't gotten a whole lot of credit for the way he's playing this season," Trask said last season in November.

"And I think he really should because he's pretty much been locking it down there on the left side this whole season," said Trask. "He's got a lot of games under his belt, and he's understanding the 'why' behind what we're doing things, too. So, he knows why we're running certain plays or calling certain protections."

Now, Forsythe will take his talents to the NFL, the highest level of football. Though he may not be a starter right away, he will provide plenty of depth at the position, and could eventually grow into his role as a starter down the line.

In Seattle, Forsythe is reunited with a former UF teammate in wide receiver Freddie Swain, who the Seahawks selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.