SEC Breaks Multiple Records in Round One of 2020 NFL Draft

Demetrius Harvey

While the Florida Gators boasted one of the top prospects to be selected in the top-10 of the first round of last night's NFL Draft, the Southeastern Conference raised the bar themselves, settling plenty of records which will be looked back on as a historic class for one of the most powerful conferences in college football.

To begin the night both LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were selected in the top five to the Cincinnati Bengals (first overall) and the Miami Dolphins (fifth), both SEC quarterbacks being selected in the top 5 of the draft last night was an NCAA record, no other conference has ever accomplished such feat.

The most impressive aspect of the draft last night was just the sheer amount of SEC players selected, a staggering 15, which also became a record, breaking a previously tied record of 12 players selected in the first round by both the SEC and the ACC in 2013 and 2017.

Six of the first 10 players selected in last night's draft hailed from the SEC, including Burrow (first), former Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas (fourth overall, New York Giants), Tagovailoa (fifth overall), former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (sixth overall, Carolina Panthers), C.J. Henderson (ninth overall, Jacksonville Jaguars), and former Alabama right tackle Jedrick Wills (10th overall, Cleveland Browns).

The final record the SEC broke last night included four more players, setting the bar high with 10 of the first 20 overall selections hailing from the SEC including the players mentioned above along with former Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III (12th overall, Las Vegas Raiders), South Carolina defensive Javon Kinlaw (14th overall, San Francisco 49ers), Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy (15th overall, Denver Broncos), and LSU defensive end/outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (20th overall, Jaguars).

The remaining SEC players which were selected last night to round out the total of 15 during the first round included, LSU receiver Justin Jefferson (22nd overall, Minnesota Vikings), LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (28th overall, Baltimore Ravens), Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson (29th overall, Tennessee Titans), and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (30th overall, Miami Dolphins).

While Alabama and LSU dominated the group with four players selected in the first round, it was Henderson, Florida's impressive cornerback who was the first non-quarterback selected among the group, showcasing impressive coverage skills and far and away one of the best man-to-man cornerbacks to enter the draft.   

Rounds two and three will be held later this evening and a couple of Gators players could find themselves landing in either round with outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard expected to be the next man up, slated to go in round two. 

Round two is set to begin tonight at 7:00 P.M. ET. on NFL Network and ESPN. 

