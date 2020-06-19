SEC Message to Mississippi, Florida Gators' Changes Shift Social Dialogue

Video provided by Sports Illustrated All-American.

The latest changes in philosophy among collegiate-sport institutions have clearly shifted the message on social dialogue throughout the industry.

On Thursday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey sent a pointed message towards the state of Mississippi: Change your flag or we're not going to show up. This comes amid social unrest and sweeping changes to eradicate any racist symbols, statues, or rules in an effort to catch up with the majority of society.

"It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi," Sankey said. "Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcome to all. In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed."

Both SEC Universities affected by these potential changes, Ole Miss and Mississippi State University, have since released statements in support of Sankey's message. In fact, Ole Miss opted not to fly the state flag over campus in 2015. Likewise, Mississippi State has been "firmly on record in support of changing the state flag," since 2015.

While Mississippi has not hosted an SEC championship of any sport since portions of the baseball championships were hosted in Starkville and Oxford, neither have had stops in Mississippi since 1998.

Nevertheless, the SEC message has been clear and any future considerations towards an SEC championship tournament or game will be under review until the change of the flag is made. Currently, there is a resolution filed in the state of Mississippi, however, Senator Derrick Simmons stated yesterday via WAPT16, a local news station in Mississippi, he is "less optimistic" the resolution gets voted out of such committee.

The most recent exchange by the SEC came on the same day the Florida Gators decided to put an end to the "Gator Bait" cheer, commonly used during sporting events in Gainesville towards the opposition. The University's President, Kent Fuchs, used this, along with a variety of other issues he found, as part of steps towards shifting the social dynamics of the school.

The change was, predictably, met with a lot of pushback, among those was former Gators safety Lawrence Wright (1993-96) who popularized the chant. Another former Gators safety, Ahmad Black, initially wasn't sure about the change until he researched the phrase, educating himself on the matter.

After being informed of the history behind the phrase Black quickly changed his tune, adding commentary on Twitter regarding his thoughts and thanking President Fuchs for making the change.

"Did I know about the allegations then? No. Now that we do, let’s do better," Black said in response to a fan on Twitter. "Again, this is why we’re where we are. Y’all want all the bad history to stand and African Americans to be ok with it. Those days are over."

While the claims made regarding the phrase and its historical impact have been disputed, a Snopes article recently found that while black children may have not been literally used as alligator bait, the stereotype and the sentiments were absolutely prevalent during the history of America and used to dehumanize black people in America.

The history, combined with what is happening presently in American society was enough for Fuchs to do away with the phrase and illustrates a shift in the social dialogue across sports. While it has been typical for sports and politics or social issues to remain disjoined, changes are happening quickly, something that has been a long time coming.