While the Florida Gators Football team is getting set to undertake a brand new challenge during the 2020 season as the 2019 team is laid to rest, those who have followed in the footsteps of some 346 former Gators football players will hope to have their dreams realized come NFL Draft weekend.

Now, a brand new 7-round mock draft featuring six Gators who played major roles on the 2019 Gators football team last season was released by USA Today and SI's AllBucs writer Luke Easterling yesterday.

All six Gators players selected by Easterling were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine, with five participating in full.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson, EDGE rushers Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, and running back Lamical Perine were all selected.

Just as we have done in the past with Bleacher Report's post-senior bowl mock draft, we take a look at the team-fits and evaluations of round selection for each individual Florida Gators football player.

CB C.J. Henderson: Jacksonville Jaguars - First round, 20th overall

As one of the top cornerbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft, Henderson makes a lot of sense for the Jaguars with their second first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after the team traded both 2019 opening-day starting cornerbacks, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye in less than one calendar year.

After a fantastic career at Florida, Henderson represents to become a potential true shutdown cornerback at the next level. Henderson showcased his smooth and quick movement skills at the combine, while also showing he is one of the most athletic cornerbacks in the draft. Running at 4.39 40-yard dash, Henderson was the second-best at his position.

In three years at Florida, Henderson accumulated 92 total tackles (66 solos), with eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and six interceptions. If it were not for a down year, mostly due to an ankle injury suffered early in 2019, Henderson wouldn't likely make it to the 20th overall selection.

EDGE Jonathan Greenard: New York Jets - Third round, 68th overall

As the second Florida player selected in this mock draft, Greenard represents a fantastic value in the third round for the Gang Green. The Jets will undergo changes on defense this season and have needed added pass rushers to go with a solid interior pass rush.

Greenard is a versatile pass rusher and was asked to play SAM linebacker during the 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl for the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff. At Florida, Greenard accumulated 16 tackles for loss and 10 sacks while also suffering from a high ankle sprain for the better part of the season.

Greenard has an opportunity to make an instant impact in New York, with a knack for affecting the passer.

EDGE Jabari Zuniga: Baltimore Ravens - Third round, 106th overall

Zuniga is the only Gators player to be selected with a compensatory pick in Easterling's mock draft. Slotting him to the Ravens with the final selection of the third round, Zuniga is an intriguing fit in Ravens' defensive coordinator Don Martindale's base 3-4 defense.

Zuniga played in a 5-technique role with the Gators as a strongside defensive end in Florida's 4-3 base defense, oftentimes playing inside during sub-packages to provide an interior pass rush. While with the Gators, Zuniga accumulated 18.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in 39 games.

The Ravens will likely want to use Zuniga as a defensive end in their scheme, allowing him to come off the bench as a rotational piece. Zuniga's climb is expected due to his fantastic combine performance in February, finishing top six in all combine drills performed by defensive linemen.

WR Van Jefferson: Jacksonville Jaguars Fourth round, 137th overall

Due to a Jones fracture in his right foot, Jefferson was unable to participate in any drills, including the 40-yard dash, at the NFL Combine. But the former Gators receiver was able to participate in the 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl which allowed him to showcase his skill set as a route-runner as he did at Florida for the past two seasons.

Dropping into the fourth round would not come as a surprise for Jefferson, not only due to his inability to participate in offseason workouts with teams prior to the NFL Draft but also due to his slight frame at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds without elite game-breaking speed to boot.

However, Jefferson will likely provide a fantastic addition to the Jaguars' receiving corps at the next level. While at Florida, Jefferson accumulated 84 receptions for 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns in two years. Playing beside DJ Chark Jr. would allow Jefferson to flourish as teams dedicate extra coverage outside.

RB Lamical Perine - Miami Dolphins, Fifth round 165th overall

Miami is certainly in the running back market as Miami Harerld's Barry Jackson reported earlier on Wednesday that the Dolphins running backs coach, Eric Studesville worked with Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor at the Badgers' Pro Day.

While at Florida, Perine accumulated 2,485 yards on 493 carries in four seasons with the Gators while playing in a running-back-by-committee role while at Florida.

Perine saw his draft stock rise after posting 40 receptions for 262 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns last season to go along with a respectable 5.1 yards-per-carry on 132 rushes for 676 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

On Monday, Florida head coach Dan Mullen made note of Pernine's ability to become a mismatch in the passing game for teams at the next level.

"I think that’s something that as you see him now moving forward that I think a lot of people at the next level in the NFL are so excited about is his versatility as a running back," said Mullen. "And his versatility of not just running the ball between the tackles, but his versatility being in the slot or flexed out or creating matchup problems across the board."

WR Tyrie Cleveland - Indianapolis Colts, Seventh round, 227th overall

Cleveland is the final Florida player selected in Easterling's mock draft. With his lightning-fast speed (4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine), he represents a true deep threat for the Colts.

Currently, the Colts do not have much in the way of competent receivers on their roster outside of Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton so adding multiple players at the position is certainly in play during the NFL Draft weekend.

At Florida, Cleveland accumulated 79 receptions for 1,271 yards, and eight touchdowns in four years while playing in a spread office over the past two seasons. While his production wasn't plentiful, his yards per reception of 16.1 and his athleticism (playing across the board on special teams) will certainly intrigue teams come draft weekend.